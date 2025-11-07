SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tabe Puang
Rizki Anandar

Tabe Puang

Rizki Anandar
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 146%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
579
Profit Trades:
302 (52.15%)
Loss Trades:
277 (47.84%)
Best trade:
249.85 USD
Worst trade:
-259.80 USD
Gross Profit:
9 653.99 USD (311 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 755.50 USD (250 303 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (236.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
853.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
73.23%
Max deposit load:
20.88%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
356 (61.49%)
Short Trades:
223 (38.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
31.97 USD
Average Loss:
-31.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-367.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-367.66 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
22.82%
Annual Forecast:
276.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
355.56 USD
Maximal:
1 519.68 USD (60.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.91% (922.37 USD)
By Equity:
25.21% (96.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 372
WTI 149
EURUSDu 15
GBPUSDu 14
USDJPYu 10
AUDUSDu 8
USDCADu 6
GBPJPYu 3
EURJPYu 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 1.2K
WTI -420
EURUSDu 13
GBPUSDu 188
USDJPYu -122
AUDUSDu 0
USDCADu 42
GBPJPYu -44
EURJPYu 30
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 55K
WTI -308
EURUSDu 677
GBPUSDu 9.4K
USDJPYu -6K
AUDUSDu 17
USDCADu 3K
GBPJPYu -2.6K
EURJPYu 2.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.85 USD
Worst trade: -260 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +236.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -367.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.71% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 10:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
