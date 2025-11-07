SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD PRO EA NEWs MT4
Quoc Viet Do

GOLD PRO EA NEWs MT4

Quoc Viet Do
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 325%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 313
Profit Trades:
5 886 (70.80%)
Loss Trades:
2 427 (29.20%)
Best trade:
1 275.06 USD
Worst trade:
-978.12 USD
Gross Profit:
60 412.17 USD (1 960 827 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 562.11 USD (1 990 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (93.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 832.30 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
63.91%
Max deposit load:
0.69%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.93
Long Trades:
3 994 (48.05%)
Short Trades:
4 319 (51.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.63 USD
Average Profit:
10.26 USD
Average Loss:
-15.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-179.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 428.26 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
3.41%
Annual Forecast:
41.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
427.45 USD
Maximal:
4 428.26 USD (15.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.22% (4 428.26 USD)
By Equity:
8.97% (1 880.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 8313
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 22K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P -30K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 275.06 USD
Worst trade: -978 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
