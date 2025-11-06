- Growth
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
39 (34.21%)
Loss Trades:
75 (65.79%)
Best trade:
148.37 USD
Worst trade:
-150.21 USD
Gross Profit:
3 946.02 USD (137 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 696.84 USD (134 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (597.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
597.27 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.57%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
49 (42.98%)
Short Trades:
65 (57.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
101.18 USD
Average Loss:
-49.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-525.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-612.69 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-6.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.80 USD
Maximal:
1 322.65 USD (20.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.86% (1 322.65 USD)
By Equity:
2.83% (236.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|GBPJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|781
|GBPJPY
|-91
|CHFJPY
|-64
|USDJPY
|-94
|EURJPY
|-100
|AUDJPY
|-113
|CADJPY
|-60
|NZDJPY
|-10
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|GBPJPY
|-4.1K
|CHFJPY
|-2.7K
|USDJPY
|-4.4K
|EURJPY
|-4.8K
|AUDJPY
|-5.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.9K
|NZDJPY
|-500
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +148.37 USD
Worst trade: -150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +597.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -525.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
