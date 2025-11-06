- Growth
Trades:
464
Profit Trades:
268 (57.75%)
Loss Trades:
196 (42.24%)
Best trade:
53.44 USD
Worst trade:
-29.69 USD
Gross Profit:
2 910.06 USD (12 076 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 951.22 USD (8 062 465 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (183.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
384.52 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
26.80%
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.55
Long Trades:
168 (36.21%)
Short Trades:
296 (63.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
2.07 USD
Average Profit:
10.86 USD
Average Loss:
-9.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-172.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-172.04 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
9.84%
Annual Forecast:
119.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
136.91 USD
Maximal:
376.05 USD (21.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.70% (376.05 USD)
By Equity:
7.84% (160.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|233
|BTCUSD
|231
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|504
|BTCUSD
|455
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|350K
|BTCUSD
|3.7M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.44 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -172.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Using https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146453 at x 2.0 base risk
