- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
81 (49.69%)
Loss Trades:
82 (50.31%)
Best trade:
423.03 EUR
Worst trade:
-191.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 504.89 EUR (917 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 653.12 EUR (217 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (498.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.27 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
4.55%
Max deposit load:
58.41%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
73 (44.79%)
Short Trades:
90 (55.21%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.91 EUR
Average Profit:
30.92 EUR
Average Loss:
-32.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-564.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-564.14 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
-45.81%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.65 EUR
Maximal:
1 060.73 EUR (85.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.19% (1 060.73 EUR)
By Equity:
3.32% (16.36 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-STD
|111
|BTCUSD
|10
|EURJPY-STD
|8
|EURGBP-STD
|8
|GBPUSD-STD
|7
|GBPAUD-STD
|6
|EURUSD-STD
|5
|USDJPY-STD
|2
|NAS100.
|2
|EURNZD-STD
|1
|XAGUSD-STD
|1
|USDCAD-STD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-STD
|219
|BTCUSD
|-54
|EURJPY-STD
|230
|EURGBP-STD
|112
|GBPUSD-STD
|102
|GBPAUD-STD
|54
|EURUSD-STD
|10
|USDJPY-STD
|-245
|NAS100.
|-250
|EURNZD-STD
|-160
|XAGUSD-STD
|43
|USDCAD-STD
|-103
|ETHUSD
|-127
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-STD
|20K
|BTCUSD
|678K
|EURJPY-STD
|4.4K
|EURGBP-STD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD-STD
|14K
|GBPAUD-STD
|1.4K
|EURUSD-STD
|705
|USDJPY-STD
|-486
|NAS100.
|-13K
|EURNZD-STD
|-1.4K
|XAGUSD-STD
|218
|USDCAD-STD
|-73
|ETHUSD
|-6.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +423.03 EUR
Worst trade: -192 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +498.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -564.14 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
529
EUR
EUR
35
32%
163
49%
5%
0.94
-0.91
EUR
EUR
79%
1:500