Wassim Ben Brahim

Elyssa Goldpivot

Wassim Ben Brahim
0 reviews
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
81 (49.69%)
Loss Trades:
82 (50.31%)
Best trade:
423.03 EUR
Worst trade:
-191.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 504.89 EUR (917 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 653.12 EUR (217 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (498.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.27 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
4.55%
Max deposit load:
58.41%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
73 (44.79%)
Short Trades:
90 (55.21%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.91 EUR
Average Profit:
30.92 EUR
Average Loss:
-32.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-564.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-564.14 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
-45.81%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.65 EUR
Maximal:
1 060.73 EUR (85.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.19% (1 060.73 EUR)
By Equity:
3.32% (16.36 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 111
BTCUSD 10
EURJPY-STD 8
EURGBP-STD 8
GBPUSD-STD 7
GBPAUD-STD 6
EURUSD-STD 5
USDJPY-STD 2
NAS100. 2
EURNZD-STD 1
XAGUSD-STD 1
USDCAD-STD 1
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 219
BTCUSD -54
EURJPY-STD 230
EURGBP-STD 112
GBPUSD-STD 102
GBPAUD-STD 54
EURUSD-STD 10
USDJPY-STD -245
NAS100. -250
EURNZD-STD -160
XAGUSD-STD 43
USDCAD-STD -103
ETHUSD -127
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 20K
BTCUSD 678K
EURJPY-STD 4.4K
EURGBP-STD 1.7K
GBPUSD-STD 14K
GBPAUD-STD 1.4K
EURUSD-STD 705
USDJPY-STD -486
NAS100. -13K
EURNZD-STD -1.4K
XAGUSD-STD 218
USDCAD-STD -73
ETHUSD -6.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +423.03 EUR
Worst trade: -192 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +498.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -564.14 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 196
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
No reviews
2025.12.18 02:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 08:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 237 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 17:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 188 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 08:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.05 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
