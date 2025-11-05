- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
90 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
47 (34.31%)
Best trade:
90.50 USD
Worst trade:
-90.28 USD
Gross Profit:
711.96 USD (228 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-820.61 USD (79 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (79.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.66 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
28.98%
Max deposit load:
39.75%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
61 (44.53%)
Short Trades:
76 (55.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.79 USD
Average Profit:
7.91 USD
Average Loss:
-17.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-69.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.47 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-59.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.10 USD
Maximal:
486.38 USD (102.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.52% (486.38 USD)
By Equity:
24.93% (56.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|TSLA
|57
|XAUUSD
|52
|NAS100
|14
|GER40
|5
|USOUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|DJ30
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|TSLA
|-2
|XAUUSD
|5
|NAS100
|-43
|GER40
|-63
|USOUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|-9
|DJ30
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|TSLA
|22K
|XAUUSD
|38K
|NAS100
|76K
|GER40
|3.6K
|USOUSD
|237
|EURUSD
|-74
|DJ30
|9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +90.50 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.54 × 61
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|3.61 × 374
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
This is a discretionary trading system, I trade in this account using an EA that receives signals from my Tradingview Indicator that I developed.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
USD
92
USD
USD
10
100%
137
65%
29%
0.86
-0.79
USD
USD
85%
1:500