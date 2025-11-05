SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Discretionary Trading
Utkarsh Katiyar

Discretionary Trading

Utkarsh Katiyar
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
90 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
47 (34.31%)
Best trade:
90.50 USD
Worst trade:
-90.28 USD
Gross Profit:
711.96 USD (228 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-820.61 USD (79 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (79.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.66 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
28.98%
Max deposit load:
39.75%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
61 (44.53%)
Short Trades:
76 (55.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.79 USD
Average Profit:
7.91 USD
Average Loss:
-17.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-69.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.47 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-59.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.10 USD
Maximal:
486.38 USD (102.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.52% (486.38 USD)
By Equity:
24.93% (56.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
TSLA 57
XAUUSD 52
NAS100 14
GER40 5
USOUSD 4
EURUSD 3
DJ30 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
TSLA -2
XAUUSD 5
NAS100 -43
GER40 -63
USOUSD -5
EURUSD -9
DJ30 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
TSLA 22K
XAUUSD 38K
NAS100 76K
GER40 3.6K
USOUSD 237
EURUSD -74
DJ30 9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +90.50 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.54 × 61
VantageInternational-Live 7
3.61 × 374
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
12.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is a discretionary trading system, I trade in this account using an EA that receives signals from my Tradingview Indicator that I developed.
No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 21:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 11:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 05:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 09:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 05:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 14:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Discretionary Trading
55 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
92
USD
10
100%
137
65%
29%
0.86
-0.79
USD
85%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.