Kitthanaphat Boonsong

Break Retrace Go

Kitthanaphat Boonsong
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 162%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
45 (34.35%)
Loss Trades:
86 (65.65%)
Best trade:
504.56 THB
Worst trade:
-351.57 THB
Gross Profit:
7 679.26 THB (45 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 894.25 THB (34 726 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 106.63 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 106.63 THB (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
91.96%
Max deposit load:
33.95%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
63 (48.09%)
Short Trades:
68 (51.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
13.63 THB
Average Profit:
170.65 THB
Average Loss:
-68.54 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-844.23 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-844.23 THB (11)
Monthly growth:
-24.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
289.62 THB
Maximal:
1 061.48 THB (26.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.47% (485.30 THB)
By Equity:
32.70% (943.24 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUDm 17
EURUSDm 17
AUDUSDm 12
USDCHFm 11
XAUUSDm 9
GBPJPYm 7
USDCADm 7
GBPAUDm 7
GBPUSDm 5
AUDJPYm 5
AUDCHFm 5
CADCHFm 4
AUDCADm 4
EURGBPm 4
USDJPYm 3
GBPCADm 3
EURCADm 3
CADJPYm 3
GBPNZDm 2
EURJPYm 2
EURCHFm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUDm 23
EURUSDm 6
AUDUSDm 27
USDCHFm 8
XAUUSDm 1
GBPJPYm 11
USDCADm -8
GBPAUDm -2
GBPUSDm -9
AUDJPYm -9
AUDCHFm 19
CADCHFm -10
AUDCADm 0
EURGBPm 12
USDJPYm 1
GBPCADm -5
EURCADm 5
CADJPYm -4
GBPNZDm -2
EURJPYm -5
EURCHFm -3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUDm 3.5K
EURUSDm 590
AUDUSDm 1.7K
USDCHFm 1K
XAUUSDm 4.8K
GBPJPYm 1.8K
USDCADm -750
GBPAUDm -215
GBPUSDm -672
AUDJPYm -1.3K
AUDCHFm 1.5K
CADCHFm -698
AUDCADm 437
EURGBPm 952
USDJPYm 106
GBPCADm -644
EURCADm 702
CADJPYm -594
GBPNZDm -273
EURJPYm -713
EURCHFm -230
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +504.56 THB
Worst trade: -352 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 106.63 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -844.23 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This account is for tracking and recording my trading performance only.
I take no responsibility for any losses that may occur from copying or following this account.


No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 13:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 22:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2025.11.04 16:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Break Retrace Go
30 USD per month
162%
0
0
USD
2.9K
THB
11
0%
131
34%
92%
1.30
13.63
THB
37%
1:500
