- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
45 (34.35%)
Loss Trades:
86 (65.65%)
Best trade:
504.56 THB
Worst trade:
-351.57 THB
Gross Profit:
7 679.26 THB (45 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 894.25 THB (34 726 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 106.63 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 106.63 THB (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
91.96%
Max deposit load:
33.95%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
63 (48.09%)
Short Trades:
68 (51.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
13.63 THB
Average Profit:
170.65 THB
Average Loss:
-68.54 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-844.23 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-844.23 THB (11)
Monthly growth:
-24.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
289.62 THB
Maximal:
1 061.48 THB (26.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.47% (485.30 THB)
By Equity:
32.70% (943.24 THB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUDm
|17
|EURUSDm
|17
|AUDUSDm
|12
|USDCHFm
|11
|XAUUSDm
|9
|GBPJPYm
|7
|USDCADm
|7
|GBPAUDm
|7
|GBPUSDm
|5
|AUDJPYm
|5
|AUDCHFm
|5
|CADCHFm
|4
|AUDCADm
|4
|EURGBPm
|4
|USDJPYm
|3
|GBPCADm
|3
|EURCADm
|3
|CADJPYm
|3
|GBPNZDm
|2
|EURJPYm
|2
|EURCHFm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUDm
|23
|EURUSDm
|6
|AUDUSDm
|27
|USDCHFm
|8
|XAUUSDm
|1
|GBPJPYm
|11
|USDCADm
|-8
|GBPAUDm
|-2
|GBPUSDm
|-9
|AUDJPYm
|-9
|AUDCHFm
|19
|CADCHFm
|-10
|AUDCADm
|0
|EURGBPm
|12
|USDJPYm
|1
|GBPCADm
|-5
|EURCADm
|5
|CADJPYm
|-4
|GBPNZDm
|-2
|EURJPYm
|-5
|EURCHFm
|-3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUDm
|3.5K
|EURUSDm
|590
|AUDUSDm
|1.7K
|USDCHFm
|1K
|XAUUSDm
|4.8K
|GBPJPYm
|1.8K
|USDCADm
|-750
|GBPAUDm
|-215
|GBPUSDm
|-672
|AUDJPYm
|-1.3K
|AUDCHFm
|1.5K
|CADCHFm
|-698
|AUDCADm
|437
|EURGBPm
|952
|USDJPYm
|106
|GBPCADm
|-644
|EURCADm
|702
|CADJPYm
|-594
|GBPNZDm
|-273
|EURJPYm
|-713
|EURCHFm
|-230
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +504.56 THB
Worst trade: -352 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 106.63 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -844.23 THB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This account is for tracking and recording my trading performance only.
I take no responsibility for any losses that may occur from copying or following this account.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
162%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
THB
THB
11
0%
131
34%
92%
1.30
13.63
THB
THB
37%
1:500