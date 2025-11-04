SignalsSections
KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD

Gold Merchant

KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -64%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
701
Profit Trades:
476 (67.90%)
Loss Trades:
225 (32.10%)
Best trade:
26.91 GBP
Worst trade:
-20.54 GBP
Gross Profit:
941.70 GBP (277 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-967.15 GBP (157 528 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (44.16 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.26 GBP (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
5.67%
Max deposit load:
115.13%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
299 (42.65%)
Short Trades:
402 (57.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 GBP
Average Profit:
1.98 GBP
Average Loss:
-4.30 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-175.99 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.99 GBP (14)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.77 GBP
Maximal:
268.28 GBP (30.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.95% (268.25 GBP)
By Equity:
68.57% (134.90 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 614
GBPUSD 51
BTCUSD 31
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 1
USTEC 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -51
GBPUSD -23
BTCUSD 10
NZDUSD 9
USDCAD 0
CADJPY 22
USTEC 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD 883
BTCUSD 107K
NZDUSD 158
USDCAD 11
CADJPY 185
USTEC 200
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.91 GBP
Worst trade: -21 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.16 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.99 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 18
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 253
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5586
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Precise Gold day trading powered by a proven mechanical system with strict logic, discipline, and LS-based entry confirmation. Focused on consistency, risk control, and precision timing — not hype. Designed for traders who value steady, professional results over luck or emotion.


No reviews
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 04:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 03:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 20:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 20:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 12:27
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 09:17
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 09:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 12:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.04 12:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
