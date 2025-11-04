- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
701
Profit Trades:
476 (67.90%)
Loss Trades:
225 (32.10%)
Best trade:
26.91 GBP
Worst trade:
-20.54 GBP
Gross Profit:
941.70 GBP (277 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-967.15 GBP (157 528 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (44.16 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.26 GBP (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
5.67%
Max deposit load:
115.13%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
299 (42.65%)
Short Trades:
402 (57.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 GBP
Average Profit:
1.98 GBP
Average Loss:
-4.30 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-175.99 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.99 GBP (14)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.77 GBP
Maximal:
268.28 GBP (30.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.95% (268.25 GBP)
By Equity:
68.57% (134.90 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|614
|GBPUSD
|51
|BTCUSD
|31
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|USTEC
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-51
|GBPUSD
|-23
|BTCUSD
|10
|NZDUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|0
|CADJPY
|22
|USTEC
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|883
|BTCUSD
|107K
|NZDUSD
|158
|USDCAD
|11
|CADJPY
|185
|USTEC
|200
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.91 GBP
Worst trade: -21 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.16 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.99 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 18
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 253
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5586
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
Precise Gold day trading powered by a proven mechanical system with strict logic, discipline, and LS-based entry confirmation. Focused on consistency, risk control, and precision timing — not hype. Designed for traders who value steady, professional results over luck or emotion.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
USD
40
GBP
GBP
10
2%
701
67%
6%
0.97
-0.04
GBP
GBP
95%
1:500