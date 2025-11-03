SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Index420
Kevin Mauricio Hernandez Agredo

Index420

Kevin Mauricio Hernandez Agredo
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 229
Profit Trades:
591 (48.08%)
Loss Trades:
638 (51.91%)
Best trade:
7 005.64 USD
Worst trade:
-4 228.22 USD
Gross Profit:
462 011.61 USD (422 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-396 210.36 USD (401 928 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 836.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 114.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
90.54%
Max deposit load:
97.79%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
875 (71.20%)
Short Trades:
354 (28.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
53.54 USD
Average Profit:
781.75 USD
Average Loss:
-621.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-11 901.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 901.41 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
7.32%
Annual Forecast:
88.89%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28 785.59 USD
Maximal:
37 214.07 USD (34.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.32% (37 214.07 USD)
By Equity:
5.59% (7 210.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 321
CHFJPY 150
USDJPY 142
XAGUSD 115
GBPJPY 106
EURUSD 99
SP500 74
NDX 52
EURGBP 44
GBPUSD 40
CADJPY 36
EURJPY 25
USDCHF 22
GBPNZD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.6K
CHFJPY -2.2K
USDJPY -10K
XAGUSD 21K
GBPJPY 30K
EURUSD -1.6K
SP500 3.8K
NDX -7.8K
EURGBP -4.6K
GBPUSD 11K
CADJPY -2.3K
EURJPY 25K
USDCHF -3.4K
GBPNZD 341
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
CHFJPY 448
USDJPY -5.7K
XAGUSD 10K
GBPJPY 16K
EURUSD -315
SP500 6.3K
NDX -27K
EURGBP -1.4K
GBPUSD 2.8K
CADJPY -2.5K
EURJPY 9.7K
USDCHF -2.3K
GBPNZD 410
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 005.64 USD
Worst trade: -4 228 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 836.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 901.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.04 00:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Index420
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
166K
USD
36
99%
1 229
48%
91%
1.16
53.54
USD
34%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.