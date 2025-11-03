SignalsSections
Thanh Huong Phan

FXFlareSmartEAMT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
155 (80.31%)
Loss Trades:
38 (19.69%)
Best trade:
93.57 USD
Worst trade:
-100.85 USD
Gross Profit:
717.12 USD (21 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-387.05 USD (12 381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (51.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.55 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
80.27%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.51
Long Trades:
94 (48.70%)
Short Trades:
99 (51.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
4.63 USD
Average Loss:
-10.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-125.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.60%
Annual Forecast:
43.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
131.42 USD (7.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.54% (131.42 USD)
By Equity:
11.40% (199.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 78
EURGBP 46
GBPUSD 36
USDCAD 32
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 116
EURGBP 107
GBPUSD 95
USDCAD 11
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
EURGBP 3K
GBPUSD 3.3K
USDCAD 909
AUDNZD 65
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +93.57 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlphaTradex2-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 6
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.15 × 20
ICMarkets-Live04
0.32 × 41
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.51 × 279
Tickmill-Live05
0.54 × 400
ICMarkets-Live17
0.61 × 18
Tickmill-Live
0.65 × 965
Tickmill-Live02
0.65 × 1484
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live10
0.72 × 54
ICMarkets-Live18
0.77 × 142
ICMarkets-Live07
0.85 × 1032
Tickmill-Live08
0.92 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.93 × 502
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.99 × 960
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
1.00 × 1
LeopardSmartEA uses multi-indicator confirmation (RSI + candle filters) and intelligent risk control to generate consistent and precise trades on MT4 — balancing profit and safety automatically.
No reviews
