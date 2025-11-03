- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
155 (80.31%)
Loss Trades:
38 (19.69%)
Best trade:
93.57 USD
Worst trade:
-100.85 USD
Gross Profit:
717.12 USD (21 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-387.05 USD (12 381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (51.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.55 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
80.27%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.51
Long Trades:
94 (48.70%)
Short Trades:
99 (51.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
4.63 USD
Average Loss:
-10.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-125.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.60%
Annual Forecast:
43.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
131.42 USD (7.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.54% (131.42 USD)
By Equity:
11.40% (199.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|78
|EURGBP
|46
|GBPUSD
|36
|USDCAD
|32
|AUDNZD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|116
|EURGBP
|107
|GBPUSD
|95
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|EURGBP
|3K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|USDCAD
|909
|AUDNZD
|65
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +93.57 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 6
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.32 × 41
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.51 × 279
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.54 × 400
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.61 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.65 × 965
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.65 × 1484
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.72 × 54
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.77 × 142
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.85 × 1032
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.92 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.93 × 502
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.99 × 960
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|1.00 × 1
LeopardSmartEA uses multi-indicator confirmation (RSI + candle filters) and intelligent risk control to generate consistent and precise trades on MT4 — balancing profit and safety automatically.
