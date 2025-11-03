SegnaliSezioni
Thanh Huong Phan

FXFlareSmartEAMT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 16%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
105 (82.03%)
Loss Trade:
23 (17.97%)
Best Trade:
93.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-100.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
454.74 USD (13 876 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-209.24 USD (7 050 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (51.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
95.55 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.55%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.87
Long Trade:
66 (51.56%)
Short Trade:
62 (48.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.17
Profitto previsto:
1.92 USD
Profitto medio:
4.33 USD
Perdita media:
-9.10 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-125.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-125.82 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
4.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
131.42 USD (7.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.54% (131.42 USD)
Per equità:
1.48% (25.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 57
EURGBP 27
GBPUSD 24
USDCAD 19
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 100
EURGBP 58
GBPUSD 63
USDCAD 24
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 2K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.7K
USDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD 65
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +93.57 USD
Worst Trade: -101 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +51.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -125.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AlphaTradex2-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 6
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.15 × 20
ICMarkets-Live04
0.32 × 41
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.51 × 279
Tickmill-Live05
0.54 × 400
ICMarkets-Live17
0.61 × 18
Tickmill-Live
0.65 × 965
Tickmill-Live02
0.65 × 1484
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live10
0.72 × 54
ICMarkets-Live18
0.77 × 142
ICMarkets-Live07
0.85 × 1032
Tickmill-Live08
0.92 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.93 × 502
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.99 × 960
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
1.00 × 1
67 più
LeopardSmartEA uses multi-indicator confirmation (RSI + candle filters) and intelligent risk control to generate consistent and precise trades on MT4 — balancing profit and safety automatically.
Non ci sono recensioni
