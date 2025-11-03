- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
105 (82.03%)
Loss Trade:
23 (17.97%)
Best Trade:
93.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-100.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
454.74 USD (13 876 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-209.24 USD (7 050 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (51.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
95.55 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.55%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.87
Long Trade:
66 (51.56%)
Short Trade:
62 (48.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.17
Profitto previsto:
1.92 USD
Profitto medio:
4.33 USD
Perdita media:
-9.10 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-125.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-125.82 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
4.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
131.42 USD (7.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.54% (131.42 USD)
Per equità:
1.48% (25.81 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|57
|EURGBP
|27
|GBPUSD
|24
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|100
|EURGBP
|58
|GBPUSD
|63
|USDCAD
|24
|AUDNZD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|2K
|EURGBP
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|65
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +93.57 USD
Worst Trade: -101 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +51.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -125.82 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 6
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.32 × 41
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.51 × 279
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.54 × 400
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.61 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.65 × 965
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.65 × 1484
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.72 × 54
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.77 × 142
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.85 × 1032
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.92 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.93 × 502
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.99 × 960
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|1.00 × 1
LeopardSmartEA uses multi-indicator confirmation (RSI + candle filters) and intelligent risk control to generate consistent and precise trades on MT4 — balancing profit and safety automatically.
