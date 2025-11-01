SignalsSections
Chun Chang

Changchun

Chun Chang
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
TelaGroupLimited-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15 959
Profit Trades:
8 556 (53.61%)
Loss Trades:
7 403 (46.39%)
Best trade:
1 974.48 USD
Worst trade:
-693.15 USD
Gross Profit:
263 932.98 USD (4 438 382 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218 682.64 USD (4 422 664 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (328.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 322.66 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
92.72%
Max deposit load:
120.83%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1322
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.41
Long Trades:
7 921 (49.63%)
Short Trades:
8 038 (50.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
2.84 USD
Average Profit:
30.85 USD
Average Loss:
-29.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 193.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 078.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.27%
Annual Forecast:
100.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.90 USD
Maximal:
10 272.03 USD (33.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.07% (149.90 USD)
By Equity:
39.71% (25 863.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 15957
XAUUSD.i 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 45K
XAUUSD.i 3
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 17K
XAUUSD.i 49
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 974.48 USD
Worst trade: -693 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +328.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 193.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TelaGroupLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

黄金对冲
No reviews
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 07:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 08:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 19:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 18:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 04:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 17:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 16:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 15:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 14:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 13:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 12:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 11:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.01 15:29
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.26% of days out of the 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Changchun
30 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
145K
USD
21
99%
15 959
53%
93%
1.20
2.84
USD
40%
1:200
Copy

