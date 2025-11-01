SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FOREX WOLF XAU 49
Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo

FOREX WOLF XAU 49

Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -31%
Ava-Real 3
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
49 (26.34%)
Loss Trades:
137 (73.66%)
Best trade:
85.56 USD
Worst trade:
-31.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 181.63 USD (71 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 500.65 USD (87 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (95.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.89 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
27.85%
Max deposit load:
13.91%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.62
Long Trades:
100 (53.76%)
Short Trades:
86 (46.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-1.72 USD
Average Profit:
24.11 USD
Average Loss:
-10.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-53.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.08 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-33.57%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
336.64 USD
Maximal:
516.81 USD (75.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.79% (516.81 USD)
By Equity:
3.06% (21.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -319
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +85.56 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I just only GOLD or XAUUSD, only one transaction at a time, no martigale, fixed lot. I have two years, I designed my strategy based on multiple experimented traders. I'm not under psychological pressure, and neither will you be. If you want to try my strategy directly with your broker without internet issues, just contact me and I'll test it on a small account before you invest a larger amount. After a year of testing this strategy's performance, the cost will increase; we'll see by how much. This is a long-term business, and I want those who follow me to earn a lot of money automatically. If you want me to guarantee a minimum return, contact me, and I'll tell you how we can do it. My cell phone number is +573177330302. Long live Colombia and for the world!. Maximum 3 trades per day.


No reviews
2025.12.23 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 18:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 14:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 02:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FOREX WOLF XAU 49
30 USD per month
-31%
0
0
USD
681
USD
12
96%
186
26%
28%
0.78
-1.72
USD
44%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.