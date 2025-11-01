СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / FOREX WOLF XAU 49
Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo

FOREX WOLF XAU 49

Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo
0 отзывов
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -31%
Ava-Real 3
1:400
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
186
Прибыльных трейдов:
49 (26.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
137 (73.66%)
Лучший трейд:
85.56 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.28 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 181.63 USD (71 449 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 500.65 USD (87 693 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (95.58 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
120.89 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.06
Торговая активность:
27.85%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.91%
Последний трейд:
8 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.62
Длинных трейдов:
100 (53.76%)
Коротких трейдов:
86 (46.24%)
Профит фактор:
0.79
Мат. ожидание:
-1.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
24.11 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.95 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-53.78 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-252.08 USD (12)
Прирост в месяц:
-33.57%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
336.64 USD
Максимальная:
516.81 USD (75.98%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
43.79% (516.81 USD)
По эквити:
3.06% (21.51 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD -319
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD -16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +85.56 USD
Худший трейд: -31 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 12
Макс. прибыль в серии: +95.58 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -53.78 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Ava-Real 3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

I just only GOLD or XAUUSD, only one transaction at a time, no martigale, fixed lot. I have two years, I designed my strategy based on multiple experimented traders. I'm not under psychological pressure, and neither will you be. If you want to try my strategy directly with your broker without internet issues, just contact me and I'll test it on a small account before you invest a larger amount. After a year of testing this strategy's performance, the cost will increase; we'll see by how much. This is a long-term business, and I want those who follow me to earn a lot of money automatically. If you want me to guarantee a minimum return, contact me, and I'll tell you how we can do it. My cell phone number is +573177330302. Long live Colombia and for the world!. Maximum 3 trades per day.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 18:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 14:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 02:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
FOREX WOLF XAU 49
30 USD в месяц
-31%
0
0
USD
681
USD
12
96%
186
26%
28%
0.78
-1.72
USD
44%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.