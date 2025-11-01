I just only GOLD or XAUUSD, only one transaction at a time, no martigale, fixed lot. I have two years, I designed my strategy based on multiple experimented traders. I'm not under psychological pressure, and neither will you be. If you want to try my strategy directly with your broker without internet issues, just contact me and I'll test it on a small account before you invest a larger amount. After a year of testing this strategy's performance, the cost will increase; we'll see by how much. This is a long-term business, and I want those who follow me to earn a lot of money automatically. If you want me to guarantee a minimum return, contact me, and I'll tell you how we can do it. My cell phone number is +573177330302. Long live Colombia and for the world!. Maximum 3 trades per day.



