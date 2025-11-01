SinyallerBölümler
Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo

FOREX WOLF XAU 49

Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo
0 inceleme
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Ava-Real 3
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
58
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
17 (29.31%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
41 (70.69%)
En iyi işlem:
13.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
204.12 USD (20 403 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-162.07 USD (16 189 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (24.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
24.04 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.33
Alış işlemleri:
32 (55.17%)
Satış işlemleri:
26 (44.83%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.26
Beklenen getiri:
0.73 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.01 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-27.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-27.78 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
4.25%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.76 USD
Maksimum:
31.73 USD (5.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 4.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +24.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -27.78 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I just only GOLD or XAUUSD, only one transaction at a time, no martigale, fixed lot. I have two years, I designed my strategy based on multiple experimented traders. I'm not under psychological pressure, and neither will you be. If you want to try my strategy directly with your broker without internet issues, just contact me and I'll test it on a small account before you invest a larger amount. After a year of testing this strategy's performance, the cost will increase; we'll see by how much. This is a long-term business, and I want those who follow me to earn a lot of money automatically. If you want me to guarantee a minimum return, contact me, and I'll tell you how we can do it. My cell phone number is +573177330302. Long live Colombia and for the world!. Maximum 3 trades per day.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.01 02:48
