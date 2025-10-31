- Growth
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
139 (62.33%)
Loss Trades:
84 (37.67%)
Best trade:
49.85 USD
Worst trade:
-79.01 USD
Gross Profit:
244.30 USD (180 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.55 USD (175 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.85 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
46.08%
Max deposit load:
82.87%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
105 (47.09%)
Short Trades:
118 (52.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 USD
Average Profit:
1.76 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-105.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.99 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
34.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.28 USD
Maximal:
140.22 USD (96.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.78% (140.22 USD)
By Equity:
59.43% (173.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|EURUSD
|55
|ETHUSD
|37
|GBPCHF
|17
|US30
|17
|USDJPY
|11
|AUDCAD
|11
|NZDCAD
|7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-20
|EURUSD
|4
|ETHUSD
|3
|GBPCHF
|-42
|US30
|-3
|USDJPY
|-7
|AUDCAD
|24
|NZDCAD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|761
|ETHUSD
|32K
|GBPCHF
|625
|US30
|-26K
|USDJPY
|-965
|AUDCAD
|-17
|NZDCAD
|624
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.85 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.47 × 203
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.53 × 1192
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.58 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.62 × 21
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.62 × 1850
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.63 × 131
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.82 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.85 × 776
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.91 × 156
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.08 × 66
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.14 × 851
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.17 × 23
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.22 × 9
Basically TP SL EAS but sometimes I use DD, defeated because of gold, but now won't be using GOLD at all on this account
Minimum Safe 300 to 400$
Catch me on Telegram parin11
No reviews
