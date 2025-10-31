SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MYRecovery
Parin Daulat

MYRecovery

Parin Daulat
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -23%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
139 (62.33%)
Loss Trades:
84 (37.67%)
Best trade:
49.85 USD
Worst trade:
-79.01 USD
Gross Profit:
244.30 USD (180 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.55 USD (175 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.85 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
46.08%
Max deposit load:
82.87%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
105 (47.09%)
Short Trades:
118 (52.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 USD
Average Profit:
1.76 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-105.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.99 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
34.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.28 USD
Maximal:
140.22 USD (96.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.78% (140.22 USD)
By Equity:
59.43% (173.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
EURUSD 55
ETHUSD 37
GBPCHF 17
US30 17
USDJPY 11
AUDCAD 11
NZDCAD 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -20
EURUSD 4
ETHUSD 3
GBPCHF -42
US30 -3
USDJPY -7
AUDCAD 24
NZDCAD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
EURUSD 761
ETHUSD 32K
GBPCHF 625
US30 -26K
USDJPY -965
AUDCAD -17
NZDCAD 624
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.85 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.47 × 203
FPMarkets-Live3
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.53 × 1192
ICMarkets-Live03
0.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.62 × 21
Tickmill-Live02
0.62 × 1850
ICMarkets-Live18
0.63 × 131
ICMarkets-Live15
0.67 × 9
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.82 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
0.85 × 776
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.91 × 156
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.08 × 66
ICMarkets-Live12
1.14 × 851
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.17 × 23
Tickcopy-Real
1.22 × 9
72 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Basically TP SL EAS but sometimes I use DD, defeated because of gold, but now won't be using GOLD at all on this account

Minimum Safe 300 to 400$


Catch me on Telegram parin11

No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 13:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 11:07
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 12:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 22:11
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.06 16:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 18:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.31 16:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MYRecovery
30 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
452
USD
11
99%
223
62%
46%
0.87
-0.15
USD
68%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.