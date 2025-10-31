SignalsSections
Peng Xiang He

Hpx7777777

Peng Xiang He
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 545
Profit Trades:
6 858 (80.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 687 (19.74%)
Best trade:
453.45 UST
Worst trade:
-2 083.36 UST
Gross Profit:
40 386.25 UST (2 635 648 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 657.49 UST (1 493 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (900.04 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 164.16 UST (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
96.80%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2640
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
5 482 (64.15%)
Short Trades:
3 063 (35.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.44 UST
Average Profit:
5.89 UST
Average Loss:
-21.73 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
89 (-1 293.98 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 312.67 UST (3)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
554.13 UST
Maximal:
3 555.78 UST (6.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.45% (3 565.56 UST)
By Equity:
3.43% (1 874.10 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 6985
EURUSD+ 359
GBPUSD+ 303
GBPJPY+ 236
EURCHF+ 165
AUDNZD+ 112
GBPCAD+ 110
AUDCAD+ 90
NZDCAD+ 50
EURGBP+ 33
NZDUSD+ 28
USDJPY+ 24
USDCAD+ 24
NZDJPY+ 10
AUDUSD+ 6
NZDCHF+ 3
CADCHF+ 3
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3K
EURUSD+ -600
GBPUSD+ -79
GBPJPY+ 42
EURCHF+ 829
AUDNZD+ -55
GBPCAD+ 173
AUDCAD+ 282
NZDCAD+ 91
EURGBP+ -13
NZDUSD+ 2
USDJPY+ 12
USDCAD+ 68
NZDJPY+ 5
AUDUSD+ 12
NZDCHF+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 331K
EURUSD+ -78K
GBPUSD+ -37K
GBPJPY+ 9K
EURCHF+ 71K
AUDNZD+ -2.9K
GBPCAD+ 3.8K
AUDCAD+ 9.3K
NZDCAD+ 2.6K
EURGBP+ 618
NZDUSD+ -2.9K
USDJPY+ 706
USDCAD+ 2.6K
NZDJPY+ 365
AUDUSD+ 432
NZDCHF+ -116
CADCHF+ -50
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +453.45 UST
Worst trade: -2 083 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +900.04 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 293.98 UST

WeChat:H572909558
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 14:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
