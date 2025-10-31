- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 545
Profit Trades:
6 858 (80.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 687 (19.74%)
Best trade:
453.45 UST
Worst trade:
-2 083.36 UST
Gross Profit:
40 386.25 UST (2 635 648 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 657.49 UST (1 493 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (900.04 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 164.16 UST (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
96.80%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2640
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
5 482 (64.15%)
Short Trades:
3 063 (35.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.44 UST
Average Profit:
5.89 UST
Average Loss:
-21.73 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
89 (-1 293.98 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 312.67 UST (3)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
554.13 UST
Maximal:
3 555.78 UST (6.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.45% (3 565.56 UST)
By Equity:
3.43% (1 874.10 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|6985
|EURUSD+
|359
|GBPUSD+
|303
|GBPJPY+
|236
|EURCHF+
|165
|AUDNZD+
|112
|GBPCAD+
|110
|AUDCAD+
|90
|NZDCAD+
|50
|EURGBP+
|33
|NZDUSD+
|28
|USDJPY+
|24
|USDCAD+
|24
|NZDJPY+
|10
|AUDUSD+
|6
|NZDCHF+
|3
|CADCHF+
|3
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3K
|EURUSD+
|-600
|GBPUSD+
|-79
|GBPJPY+
|42
|EURCHF+
|829
|AUDNZD+
|-55
|GBPCAD+
|173
|AUDCAD+
|282
|NZDCAD+
|91
|EURGBP+
|-13
|NZDUSD+
|2
|USDJPY+
|12
|USDCAD+
|68
|NZDJPY+
|5
|AUDUSD+
|12
|NZDCHF+
|1
|CADCHF+
|1
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|331K
|EURUSD+
|-78K
|GBPUSD+
|-37K
|GBPJPY+
|9K
|EURCHF+
|71K
|AUDNZD+
|-2.9K
|GBPCAD+
|3.8K
|AUDCAD+
|9.3K
|NZDCAD+
|2.6K
|EURGBP+
|618
|NZDUSD+
|-2.9K
|USDJPY+
|706
|USDCAD+
|2.6K
|NZDJPY+
|365
|AUDUSD+
|432
|NZDCHF+
|-116
|CADCHF+
|-50
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +453.45 UST
Worst trade: -2 083 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +900.04 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 293.98 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
WeChat:H572909558
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
53K
UST
UST
10
98%
8 545
80%
97%
1.10
0.44
UST
UST
6%
1:500