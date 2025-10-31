- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
70 (61.40%)
Loss Trades:
44 (38.60%)
Best trade:
246.96 USD
Worst trade:
-68.94 USD
Gross Profit:
2 226.35 USD (31 688 pips)
Gross Loss:
-812.96 USD (21 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (175.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
253.86 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
0.63%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.48
Long Trades:
38 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
76 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.74
Expected Payoff:
12.40 USD
Average Profit:
31.81 USD
Average Loss:
-18.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-188.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.91 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.11%
Annual Forecast:
37.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
188.91 USD (8.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.46% (188.91 USD)
By Equity:
7.61% (153.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.fs
|114
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.fs
|1.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.fs
|9.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
100% trading using EA
Equity Protection 50%
