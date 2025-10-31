SignalsSections
Heru Budiman Sutanto St

Garangan Valbury

Heru Budiman Sutanto St
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
70 (61.40%)
Loss Trades:
44 (38.60%)
Best trade:
246.96 USD
Worst trade:
-68.94 USD
Gross Profit:
2 226.35 USD (31 688 pips)
Gross Loss:
-812.96 USD (21 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (175.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
253.86 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
0.63%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.48
Long Trades:
38 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
76 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.74
Expected Payoff:
12.40 USD
Average Profit:
31.81 USD
Average Loss:
-18.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-188.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.91 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.11%
Annual Forecast:
37.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
188.91 USD (8.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.46% (188.91 USD)
By Equity:
7.61% (153.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.fs 114
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.fs 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.fs 9.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +246.96 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.91 USD

100% trading using EA

Equity Protection 50%

No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 04:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 20:02
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 13:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 05:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
