Trades:
653
Profit Trades:
517 (79.17%)
Loss Trades:
136 (20.83%)
Best trade:
120.38 USD
Worst trade:
-94.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 899.82 USD (5 872 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 392.91 USD (2 782 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (81.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
88.43%
Max deposit load:
1.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
443 (67.84%)
Short Trades:
210 (32.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
2.31 USD
Average Profit:
5.61 USD
Average Loss:
-10.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Annual Forecast:
22.45%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.07 USD
Maximal:
240.22 USD (2.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.23% (240.22 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (378.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|311
|BTCUSD
|87
|AUDCAD
|82
|EURUSD
|52
|AUDUSD
|41
|USDCAD
|29
|EURAUD
|27
|GBPUSD
|24
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|870
|BTCUSD
|314
|AUDCAD
|151
|EURUSD
|50
|AUDUSD
|37
|USDCAD
|21
|EURAUD
|25
|GBPUSD
|40
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|BTCUSD
|3M
|AUDCAD
|6.8K
|EURUSD
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|EURAUD
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.38 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.67 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.81 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.41 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
SWING TRADING with FX PAIRS.
