SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CALIBRA
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

CALIBRA

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 17%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
653
Profit Trades:
517 (79.17%)
Loss Trades:
136 (20.83%)
Best trade:
120.38 USD
Worst trade:
-94.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 899.82 USD (5 872 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 392.91 USD (2 782 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (81.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
88.43%
Max deposit load:
1.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
443 (67.84%)
Short Trades:
210 (32.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
2.31 USD
Average Profit:
5.61 USD
Average Loss:
-10.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Annual Forecast:
22.45%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.07 USD
Maximal:
240.22 USD (2.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.23% (240.22 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (378.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 311
BTCUSD 87
AUDCAD 82
EURUSD 52
AUDUSD 41
USDCAD 29
EURAUD 27
GBPUSD 24
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 870
BTCUSD 314
AUDCAD 151
EURUSD 50
AUDUSD 37
USDCAD 21
EURAUD 25
GBPUSD 40
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
BTCUSD 3M
AUDCAD 6.8K
EURUSD 2.8K
AUDUSD 2.5K
USDCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 2.2K
GBPUSD 2.4K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.38 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.67 × 120
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.81 × 113
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.41 × 102
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
SWING TRADING with FX PAIRS.
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register