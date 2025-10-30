The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 29 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.67 × 6 FusionMarkets-Live 1.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.38 × 26 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.50 × 14 PlexyTrade-Server01 1.50 × 2 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.63 × 8 itexsys-Platform 1.73 × 30 FPMarkets-Live 1.93 × 224 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.23 × 124 FPMarketsLLC-Live 2.47 × 689 Darwinex-Live 2.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.58 × 4418 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 3.04 × 1397 Tickmill-Live 3.21 × 71 FBS-Real 3.31 × 13 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 3.50 × 4 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 3.61 × 130 GOMarketsMU-Live 3.76 × 37 Exness-MT5Real8 3.79 × 57 Exness-MT5Real15 3.90 × 10 VantageInternational-Live 4.27 × 251 ICTrading-MT5-4 4.30 × 20 38 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor