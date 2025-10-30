- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
153 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
54 (26.09%)
Best trade:
30.55 CHF
Worst trade:
-18.66 CHF
Gross Profit:
755.87 CHF (40 926 pips)
Gross Loss:
-310.62 CHF (16 026 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (77.66 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.66 CHF (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
45.15%
Max deposit load:
3.10%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.65
Long Trades:
73 (35.27%)
Short Trades:
134 (64.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
2.15 CHF
Average Profit:
4.94 CHF
Average Loss:
-5.75 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.23 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.23 CHF (3)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Annual Forecast:
26.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 CHF
Maximal:
38.23 CHF (2.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.82% (38.82 CHF)
By Equity:
5.00% (72.03 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|72
|AUDNZD
|70
|AUDCAD
|65
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|85
|AUDCAD
|192
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|12K
|AUDNZD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.55 CHF
Worst trade: -19 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.66 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.23 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.38 × 26
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 14
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.73 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.23 × 124
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.47 × 689
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.58 × 4418
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.04 × 1397
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.21 × 71
|
FBS-Real
|3.31 × 13
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|3.61 × 130
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.76 × 37
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.79 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.90 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.27 × 251
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|4.30 × 20
CI329AI
Account : only RAW or ECN with LOW Spread
Leverage : 1:500
Minimum Capital : 500 CHF or other Base Currency
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
1
1.6K
USD
USD
1.4K
CHF
CHF
49
100%
207
73%
45%
2.43
2.15
CHF
CHF
5%
1:500