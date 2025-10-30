SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CI329AI
Andreas Beat Bauer

CI329AI

Andreas Beat Bauer
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
1 / 1.6K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
153 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
54 (26.09%)
Best trade:
30.55 CHF
Worst trade:
-18.66 CHF
Gross Profit:
755.87 CHF (40 926 pips)
Gross Loss:
-310.62 CHF (16 026 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (77.66 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.66 CHF (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
45.15%
Max deposit load:
3.10%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.65
Long Trades:
73 (35.27%)
Short Trades:
134 (64.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
2.15 CHF
Average Profit:
4.94 CHF
Average Loss:
-5.75 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.23 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.23 CHF (3)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Annual Forecast:
26.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 CHF
Maximal:
38.23 CHF (2.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.82% (38.82 CHF)
By Equity:
5.00% (72.03 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 72
AUDNZD 70
AUDCAD 65
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 185
AUDNZD 85
AUDCAD 192
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDNZD 2.5K
AUDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.55 CHF
Worst trade: -19 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.66 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.23 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.38 × 26
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 14
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 224
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.23 × 124
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.47 × 689
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.58 × 4418
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.04 × 1397
Tickmill-Live
3.21 × 71
FBS-Real
3.31 × 13
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.50 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
3.61 × 130
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.76 × 37
Exness-MT5Real8
3.79 × 57
Exness-MT5Real15
3.90 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
4.27 × 251
ICTrading-MT5-4
4.30 × 20
38 more...
CI329AI

Account : only RAW or ECN with LOW Spread

Leverage : 1:500

Minimum Capital : 500 CHF or other Base Currency

No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
