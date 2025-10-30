SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Herry Sanjaya
Herry Sanjaya

Herry Sanjaya

Herry Sanjaya
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 164%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
182 (50.27%)
Loss Trades:
180 (49.72%)
Best trade:
921.36 USD
Worst trade:
-94.26 USD
Gross Profit:
8 820.76 USD (2 908 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 037.99 USD (1 597 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (715.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 607.59 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
8.79%
Max deposit load:
31.57%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.57
Long Trades:
226 (62.43%)
Short Trades:
136 (37.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
7.69 USD
Average Profit:
48.47 USD
Average Loss:
-33.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-220.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-338.82 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-6.06%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.95 USD
Maximal:
423.75 USD (10.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.31% (361.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (51.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 185
BTCUSD 177
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
BTCUSD 723
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 456K
BTCUSD 855K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +921.36 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +715.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -220.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 07:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 06:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.15 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 19:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 03:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:2000
2025.11.09 02:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 01:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 00:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.08 17:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Herry Sanjaya
30 USD per month
164%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
9
32%
362
50%
9%
1.46
7.69
USD
20%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.