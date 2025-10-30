SignalsSections
Komang Putra Riswanjaya

AMD Multishot V1 MONEX

Komang Putra Riswanjaya
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
Monex-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
67 (54.03%)
Loss Trades:
57 (45.97%)
Best trade:
101.17 USD
Worst trade:
-59.45 USD
Gross Profit:
2 169.18 USD (79 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 663.03 USD (56 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (69.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.09 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
55.91%
Max deposit load:
17.57%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
76 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
48 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
4.08 USD
Average Profit:
32.38 USD
Average Loss:
-29.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-164.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
12.58%
Annual Forecast:
152.64%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.58 USD
Maximal:
294.74 USD (24.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.95% (294.61 USD)
By Equity:
2.29% (49.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 41
GBPJPYb 27
EURUSDb 16
USDJPYb 15
USDCADb 14
EURJPYb 11
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 393
GBPJPYb -58
EURUSDb 345
USDJPYb -88
USDCADb -18
EURJPYb -68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 24K
GBPJPYb -731
EURUSDb 4.5K
USDJPYb -2.5K
USDCADb -275
EURJPYb -986
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.17 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Akun Monex EA Multishot V1.
No reviews
2025.10.30 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
