Peng Zhao

Lianjinshu1

Peng Zhao
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 41%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
385 (59.59%)
Loss Trades:
261 (40.40%)
Best trade:
431.40 USD
Worst trade:
-471.99 USD
Gross Profit:
22 747.30 USD (227 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 643.75 USD (186 285 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (764.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 888.10 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.50%
Max deposit load:
7.16%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
363 (56.19%)
Short Trades:
283 (43.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
6.35 USD
Average Profit:
59.08 USD
Average Loss:
-71.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 185.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 412.67 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.04%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 140.30 USD
Maximal:
2 774.77 USD (16.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.53% (2 774.77 USD)
By Equity:
9.39% (1 448.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 646
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +431.40 USD
Worst trade: -472 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +764.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 185.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Each trade has both a take-profit and a stop-loss level, with strict control over the profit-loss ratio. The average profit-loss ratio is approximately 1:1.66, and the win rate is around 55%. This is a conservative trading strategy with strong risk management. The maximum drawdown is typically kept within 15%, and monthly returns generally range from 10% to 20%.


No reviews
2025.11.13 17:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 06:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
