Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
385 (59.59%)
Loss Trades:
261 (40.40%)
Best trade:
431.40 USD
Worst trade:
-471.99 USD
Gross Profit:
22 747.30 USD (227 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 643.75 USD (186 285 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (764.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 888.10 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.50%
Max deposit load:
7.16%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
363 (56.19%)
Short Trades:
283 (43.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
6.35 USD
Average Profit:
59.08 USD
Average Loss:
-71.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 185.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 412.67 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.04%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 140.30 USD
Maximal:
2 774.77 USD (16.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.53% (2 774.77 USD)
By Equity:
9.39% (1 448.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|646
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Each trade has both a take-profit and a stop-loss level, with strict control over the profit-loss ratio. The average profit-loss ratio is approximately 1:1.66, and the win rate is around 55%. This is a conservative trading strategy with strong risk management. The maximum drawdown is typically kept within 15%, and monthly returns generally range from 10% to 20%.
