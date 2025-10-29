SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Directional Bias
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Directional Bias

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
32%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
575
Profit Trades:
291 (50.60%)
Loss Trades:
284 (49.39%)
Best trade:
139.13 USD
Worst trade:
-118.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 799.68 USD (223 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 239.18 USD (170 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (173.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.83 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
101.70%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.41
Long Trades:
417 (72.52%)
Short Trades:
158 (27.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
16.49 USD
Average Loss:
-14.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-115.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-13.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
306.85 USD
Maximal:
396.78 USD (20.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.72% (357.19 USD)
By Equity:
10.64% (129.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 126
XAUUSD 116
WS30 94
EURUSD 71
GDAXI 61
SP500 57
NDX 50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 432
XAUUSD 247
WS30 9
EURUSD -218
GDAXI -108
SP500 51
NDX 147
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 11K
XAUUSD 33K
WS30 632
EURUSD 196
GDAXI -7.9K
SP500 1.6K
NDX 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +139.13 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.71 × 2276
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.25 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
15 more...
This signal is a combination of different intraday patterns.

No reviews
2025.11.12 07:40
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
