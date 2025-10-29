The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real20 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.21 × 14 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.77 × 13 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.88 × 350 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 2 FXOpen-MT5 1.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.18 × 22 Ava-Real 1-MT5 1.50 × 2 TickmillUK-Live 1.67 × 3 Darwinex-Live 1.71 × 2276 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 2.00 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.00 × 3 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 2 2.25 × 4 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 2.50 × 2 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 Alpari-Real01 3.00 × 1 15 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor