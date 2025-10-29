SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Irkutsk Invest 3
Evgeniy Alekseev

Irkutsk Invest 3

Evgeniy Alekseev
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
55 (82.08%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.91%)
Best trade:
15.30 USD
Worst trade:
-36.96 USD
Gross Profit:
126.42 USD (2 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143.71 USD (2 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (27.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
3.99%
Max deposit load:
24.08%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
33 (49.25%)
Short Trades:
34 (50.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
2.30 USD
Average Loss:
-11.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.96 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.68%
Annual Forecast:
190.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.22 USD
Maximal:
56.50 USD (44.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.42% (56.50 USD)
By Equity:
27.02% (31.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 62
USDCHF 5
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -6
USDCHF -11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 772
USDCHF -21
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.30 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.17 × 6
Tickmill-Live05
0.42 × 161
Tickmill-Live10
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.55 × 84
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live02
0.62 × 1247
Tickmill-Live
0.66 × 802
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
ICMarkets-Live07
0.76 × 425
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.94 × 500
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.95 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.99 × 958
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
1.03 × 283
Tickmill-Live04
1.20 × 259
ICMarkets-Live22
1.21 × 33
55 more...
No reviews
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
