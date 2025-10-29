- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
55 (82.08%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.91%)
Best trade:
15.30 USD
Worst trade:
-36.96 USD
Gross Profit:
126.42 USD (2 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143.71 USD (2 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (27.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
3.99%
Max deposit load:
24.08%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
33 (49.25%)
Short Trades:
34 (50.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
2.30 USD
Average Loss:
-11.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.96 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.68%
Annual Forecast:
190.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.22 USD
Maximal:
56.50 USD (44.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.42% (56.50 USD)
By Equity:
27.02% (31.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|62
|USDCHF
|5
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-6
|USDCHF
|-11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|772
|USDCHF
|-21
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.30 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.17 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.42 × 161
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.55 × 84
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.60 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.62 × 1247
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.66 × 802
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.76 × 425
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.94 × 500
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.95 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.99 × 958
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.03 × 283
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.20 × 259
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.21 × 33
No reviews
