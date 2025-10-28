SignalsSections
Guilherme Jose Mattes

Invictus X

Guilherme Jose Mattes
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
2 / 8K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 179%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 328
Profit Trades:
1 186 (89.30%)
Loss Trades:
142 (10.69%)
Best trade:
86.49 USD
Worst trade:
-37.77 USD
Gross Profit:
4 135.19 USD (1 489 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 441.48 USD (512 329 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (250.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
349.65 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
5.37%
Max deposit load:
19.47%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.87
Long Trades:
955 (71.91%)
Short Trades:
373 (28.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.49 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-71.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
126.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.89 USD
Maximal:
171.60 USD (15.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.80% (170.58 USD)
By Equity:
9.00% (78.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSDz 873
XAUUSDz 228
BTCUSDz 227
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSDz 1K
XAUUSDz 134
BTCUSDz 516
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSDz 307K
XAUUSDz 76K
BTCUSDz 595K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +86.49 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +250.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.14 03:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 15:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.04 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 20:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 20:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 20:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 20:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 31 days
2025.11.01 07:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 20:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 20:16
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 16:06
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

