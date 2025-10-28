- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-120
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Precision Copy Signal — XAUUSD (Gold)
Execution
-
1 signal/day — quality over quantity
-
Scalping–Intraday — in-session entries & exits (no swing exposure)
Risk Management
-
3% risk per trade (based on initial balance)
-
30% max drawdown (hard stop)
-
No grid, averaging, layering, or martingale
Why It Works
-
Single market focus (XAUUSD) → faster execution, deeper edge
-
Rule-based discipline → less emotion & overtrading
-
Defined risk → survival first, performance second
Who It’s For
Traders seeking a professional, low-noise copy signal with clear rules and consistent risk control.
How to Join (MQL5 Signals)
-
Subscribe to the signal on MQL5
-
Set lot scaling/allocation to match your risk tolerance
-
(Optional) Use a VPS for stable connectivity
-
Let it run — 1 signal/day
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. No guarantees. Results vary with market conditions and your account settings.
USD
USD
USD