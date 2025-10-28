SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EURUSD and GBPJPY Scalper
Julian Antonio Nicolas Herrero

EURUSD and GBPJPY Scalper

0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 79%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 880
Profit Trades:
1 362 (72.44%)
Loss Trades:
518 (27.55%)
Best trade:
38.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.91 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 097.77 EUR (250 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 129.48 EUR (147 394 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (16.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.02 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.41%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
903 (48.03%)
Short Trades:
977 (51.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
0.52 EUR
Average Profit:
1.54 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-118.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.87 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
5.99%
Annual Forecast:
72.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
118.87 EUR (7.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.25% (118.87 EUR)
By Equity:
12.37% (207.35 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 1135
EURUSD 745
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 619
EURUSD 485
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 72K
EURUSD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.99 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.60 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.87 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.25 × 8
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.33 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.50 × 2
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
0.55 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.88 × 128
Tickmill-Live09
1.11 × 1395
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.21 × 194
Exness-Real9
1.81 × 404
Axi-US02-Live
1.90 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.29 × 7
TitanFX-03
2.45 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real-4
2.50 × 18
XMTrading-Real 31
3.33 × 6
LQD1-Live01
3.38 × 16
InstaFinance-Europe.com
3.73 × 176
XMGlobal-Real 23
4.50 × 2
Exness-Real11
4.82 × 738
Exness-Real2
4.87 × 345
Axi-US09-Live
5.60 × 234
FusionMarkets-Live 2
6.00 × 1
6 more...
Scalping EURUSD and GBPJPY
No reviews
