- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 880
Profit Trades:
1 362 (72.44%)
Loss Trades:
518 (27.55%)
Best trade:
38.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.91 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 097.77 EUR (250 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 129.48 EUR (147 394 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (16.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.02 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.41%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
903 (48.03%)
Short Trades:
977 (51.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
0.52 EUR
Average Profit:
1.54 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-118.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.87 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
5.99%
Annual Forecast:
72.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
118.87 EUR (7.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.25% (118.87 EUR)
By Equity:
12.37% (207.35 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|1135
|EURUSD
|745
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|619
|EURUSD
|485
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|72K
|EURUSD
|32K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.99 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.60 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.87 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.25 × 8
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.33 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.50 × 2
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.55 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.88 × 128
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.11 × 1395
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.21 × 194
|
Exness-Real9
|1.81 × 404
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.90 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.29 × 7
|
TitanFX-03
|2.45 × 29
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|2.50 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|3.33 × 6
|
LQD1-Live01
|3.38 × 16
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|3.73 × 176
|
XMGlobal-Real 23
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|4.82 × 738
|
Exness-Real2
|4.87 × 345
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.60 × 234
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|6.00 × 1
Scalping EURUSD and GBPJPY
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
EUR
EUR
28
100%
1 880
72%
100%
1.85
0.52
EUR
EUR
12%
1:500