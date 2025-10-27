- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
19 (67.85%)
Loss Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Best trade:
37.70 USD
Worst trade:
-25.32 USD
Gross Profit:
543.45 USD (110 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157.13 USD (30 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (158.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.64 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
47.84%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.83
Long Trades:
22 (78.57%)
Short Trades:
6 (21.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.46
Expected Payoff:
13.80 USD
Average Profit:
28.60 USD
Average Loss:
-17.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
56.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.36 USD (7.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.28% (49.36 USD)
By Equity:
5.54% (14.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|386
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.70 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
open single potition
no martingale
no averaging
pair XAU USD
minimal balance $300
