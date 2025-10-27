SignalsSections
Yuli Eko Prasetyo

Eser 2

Yuli Eko Prasetyo
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 250%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
19 (67.85%)
Loss Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Best trade:
37.70 USD
Worst trade:
-25.32 USD
Gross Profit:
543.45 USD (110 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157.13 USD (30 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (158.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.64 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
47.84%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.83
Long Trades:
22 (78.57%)
Short Trades:
6 (21.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.46
Expected Payoff:
13.80 USD
Average Profit:
28.60 USD
Average Loss:
-17.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
56.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.36 USD (7.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.28% (49.36 USD)
By Equity:
5.54% (14.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 386
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.70 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
8.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
11.67 × 15
OctaFX-Real
15.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
15.69 × 1415
Exness-Real29
20.00 × 3
open single potition

no martingale
no averaging

pair XAU USD
minimal balance $300


No reviews
2026.01.15 08:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 08:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 15:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:65535
2025.12.11 14:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:65535
2025.12.07 08:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 13:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 09:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Eser 2
30 USD per month
250%
0
0
USD
296
USD
10
100%
28
67%
0%
3.45
13.80
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

