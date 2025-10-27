SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Small Gold Trade account
Osman Sarikaya

Small Gold Trade account

Osman Sarikaya
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 204%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
903
Profit Trades:
728 (80.62%)
Loss Trades:
175 (19.38%)
Best trade:
4 370.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3 681.84 USD
Gross Profit:
15 003.08 USD (1 366 866 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 611.25 USD (108 527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (245.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 549.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
24.65%
Max deposit load:
148.75%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
556 (61.57%)
Short Trades:
347 (38.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
4.86 USD
Average Profit:
20.61 USD
Average Loss:
-60.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-669.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 681.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-21.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 520.07 USD (54.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.26% (815.91 USD)
By Equity:
71.59% (496.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 651
USDJPYr 79
GBPJPYr 61
GBPUSDr 19
EURAUDr 18
USDCADr 13
USDCHFr 12
CHFJPYr 12
JPN225 9
USA100 8
AUDUSDr 6
EURUSDr 4
EURJPYr 3
GBPNZDr 3
BTCUSD 2
EURNZDr 2
EURCHFr 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 4K
USDJPYr 161
GBPJPYr -40
GBPUSDr -51
EURAUDr 65
USDCADr 75
USDCHFr 24
CHFJPYr 25
JPN225 15
USA100 7
AUDUSDr 19
EURUSDr 15
EURJPYr 15
GBPNZDr 4
BTCUSD 10
EURNZDr 1
EURCHFr 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 163K
USDJPYr 9.8K
GBPJPYr 3K
GBPUSDr 1K
EURAUDr 2.4K
USDCADr 3.9K
USDCHFr 1.1K
CHFJPYr 1.2K
JPN225 5.7K
USA100 23K
AUDUSDr 397
EURUSDr 658
EURJPYr 347
GBPNZDr 155
BTCUSD 1M
EURNZDr 60
EURCHFr 45
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 370.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 682 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +245.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -669.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This is my small account which I trade Gold. 

I run a program to see the performance. to copy the account you need to be at least 1000 USD.

good luck to everyone. 


No reviews
2026.01.02 17:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 16:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 16:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 15:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 15:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 13:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 02:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.25 23:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 23:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 20:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 13:25
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Small Gold Trade account
30 USD per month
204%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
50
0%
903
80%
25%
1.41
4.86
USD
79%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.