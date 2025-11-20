SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Zneel Trading
Victor Gustavo Perez Mayta

Zneel Trading

Victor Gustavo Perez Mayta
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 358%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
56 (55.44%)
Loss Trades:
45 (44.55%)
Best trade:
46.75 USD
Worst trade:
-28.33 USD
Gross Profit:
638.43 USD (36 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-443.44 USD (20 707 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (28.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
5.60%
Max deposit load:
85.34%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
61 (60.40%)
Short Trades:
40 (39.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
11.40 USD
Average Loss:
-9.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-55.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.09%
Annual Forecast:
61.72%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.82 USD
Maximal:
104.20 USD (49.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.68% (104.20 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (2.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 74
XAUUSD 20
.US500Cash 5
EURUSD 1
.US30Cash 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 156
XAUUSD 77
.US500Cash -33
EURUSD 0
.US30Cash -5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash 13K
XAUUSD 2.8K
.US500Cash -355
EURUSD 12
.US30Cash -222
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.75 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 8
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.18 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 10
Exness-Real17
0.25 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.94 × 432
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
Axi-US06-Live
1.65 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.71 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.75 × 4
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.04 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
32 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 13:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 13:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 13:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zneel Trading
30 USD per month
358%
0
0
USD
117
USD
35
34%
101
55%
6%
1.43
1.93
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.