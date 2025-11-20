- Growth
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
56 (55.44%)
Loss Trades:
45 (44.55%)
Best trade:
46.75 USD
Worst trade:
-28.33 USD
Gross Profit:
638.43 USD (36 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-443.44 USD (20 707 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (28.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
5.60%
Max deposit load:
85.34%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
61 (60.40%)
Short Trades:
40 (39.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
11.40 USD
Average Loss:
-9.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-55.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.09%
Annual Forecast:
61.72%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.82 USD
Maximal:
104.20 USD (49.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.68% (104.20 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (2.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.USTECHCash
|74
|XAUUSD
|20
|.US500Cash
|5
|EURUSD
|1
|.US30Cash
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.USTECHCash
|156
|XAUUSD
|77
|.US500Cash
|-33
|EURUSD
|0
|.US30Cash
|-5
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.USTECHCash
|13K
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|.US500Cash
|-355
|EURUSD
|12
|.US30Cash
|-222
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best trade: +46.75 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.25 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.94 × 432
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.65 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.71 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.04 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
358%
0
0
USD
USD
117
USD
USD
35
34%
101
55%
6%
1.43
1.93
USD
USD
50%
1:500