Hani Hamdan

QuantBotUltimate

Hani Hamdan
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1500 USD per month
growth since 2025 149%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 664
Profit Trades:
649 (39.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 015 (61.00%)
Best trade:
599.44 USD
Worst trade:
-234.57 USD
Gross Profit:
23 507.44 USD (8 737 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 053.78 USD (6 017 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (417.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
62.23%
Max deposit load:
11.25%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
998 (59.98%)
Short Trades:
666 (40.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
2.68 USD
Average Profit:
36.22 USD
Average Loss:
-18.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-922.52 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-13.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.64 USD
Maximal:
1 960.17 USD (21.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.42% (1 960.17 USD)
By Equity:
3.01% (250.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1066
EURUSD 161
AUDCAD 95
EURJPY 94
GBPJPY 78
GBPUSD 66
DE30 38
USDJPY 19
GBPAUD 19
US30 13
JP225 10
AUDJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.6K
EURUSD -612
AUDCAD -17
EURJPY -145
GBPJPY -232
GBPUSD -160
DE30 6
USDJPY 105
GBPAUD -59
US30 -8
JP225 -28
AUDJPY 50
AUDNZD 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8M
EURUSD -25K
AUDCAD -128
EURJPY -20K
GBPJPY -18K
GBPUSD -7.8K
DE30 1.4K
USDJPY -1.1K
GBPAUD -9.6K
US30 -8.2K
JP225 -41K
AUDJPY 2.7K
AUDNZD 131
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +599.44 USD
Worst trade: -235 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +417.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -679.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 6
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 17
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 2
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-Demo
0.00 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 19
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 5
AM-Live2
0.00 × 3
542 more...
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.


No reviews
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.91% of days out of 262 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
