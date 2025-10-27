- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 664
Profit Trades:
649 (39.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 015 (61.00%)
Best trade:
599.44 USD
Worst trade:
-234.57 USD
Gross Profit:
23 507.44 USD (8 737 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 053.78 USD (6 017 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (417.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
62.23%
Max deposit load:
11.25%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
998 (59.98%)
Short Trades:
666 (40.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
2.68 USD
Average Profit:
36.22 USD
Average Loss:
-18.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-922.52 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-13.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.64 USD
Maximal:
1 960.17 USD (21.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.42% (1 960.17 USD)
By Equity:
3.01% (250.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1066
|EURUSD
|161
|AUDCAD
|95
|EURJPY
|94
|GBPJPY
|78
|GBPUSD
|66
|DE30
|38
|USDJPY
|19
|GBPAUD
|19
|US30
|13
|JP225
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|EURUSD
|-612
|AUDCAD
|-17
|EURJPY
|-145
|GBPJPY
|-232
|GBPUSD
|-160
|DE30
|6
|USDJPY
|105
|GBPAUD
|-59
|US30
|-8
|JP225
|-28
|AUDJPY
|50
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8M
|EURUSD
|-25K
|AUDCAD
|-128
|EURJPY
|-20K
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|-7.8K
|DE30
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPAUD
|-9.6K
|US30
|-8.2K
|JP225
|-41K
|AUDJPY
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|131
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +599.44 USD
Worst trade: -235 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +417.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -679.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 15
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 30
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 6
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 17
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Lucrorfx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 3
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.
