Trades:
1 560
Bénéfice trades:
601 (38.52%)
Perte trades:
959 (61.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
599.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-149.71 USD
Bénéfice brut:
20 658.14 USD (7 854 615 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 650.27 USD (5 363 072 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (417.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.43%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.51
Longs trades:
921 (59.04%)
Courts trades:
639 (40.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.32
Rendement attendu:
3.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
34.37 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-679.92 USD (25)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.36%
Prévision annuelle:
125.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
29.64 USD
Maximal:
1 110.86 USD (17.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.49% (752.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.08% (6.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|992
|EURUSD
|153
|AUDCAD
|95
|EURJPY
|88
|GBPJPY
|78
|GBPUSD
|58
|DE30
|34
|GBPAUD
|19
|USDJPY
|18
|JP225
|10
|US30
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|-633
|AUDCAD
|-17
|EURJPY
|-115
|GBPJPY
|-232
|GBPUSD
|-184
|DE30
|8
|GBPAUD
|-59
|USDJPY
|125
|JP225
|-28
|US30
|-10
|AUDJPY
|50
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6M
|EURUSD
|-25K
|AUDCAD
|-128
|EURJPY
|-19K
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|-9K
|DE30
|3.6K
|GBPAUD
|-9.6K
|USDJPY
|-570
|JP225
|-41K
|US30
|-9.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|131
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +599.44 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 25
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +417.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -679.92 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
AAFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 8
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.
