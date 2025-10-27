SegnaliSezioni
QuantBotUltimate
Hani Hamdan

QuantBotUltimate

Hani Hamdan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 167%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 560
Profit Trade:
601 (38.52%)
Loss Trade:
959 (61.47%)
Best Trade:
599.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-149.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
20 658.14 USD (7 854 615 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 650.27 USD (5 363 072 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (417.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.18%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.51
Long Trade:
921 (59.04%)
Short Trade:
639 (40.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.32
Profitto previsto:
3.21 USD
Profitto medio:
34.37 USD
Perdita media:
-16.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-679.92 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
10.36%
Previsione annuale:
125.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.64 USD
Massimale:
1 110.86 USD (17.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.49% (752.17 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 992
EURUSD 153
AUDCAD 95
EURJPY 88
GBPJPY 78
GBPUSD 58
DE30 34
GBPAUD 19
USDJPY 18
JP225 10
US30 10
AUDJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6.1K
EURUSD -633
AUDCAD -17
EURJPY -115
GBPJPY -232
GBPUSD -184
DE30 8
GBPAUD -59
USDJPY 125
JP225 -28
US30 -10
AUDJPY 50
AUDNZD 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.6M
EURUSD -25K
AUDCAD -128
EURJPY -19K
GBPJPY -18K
GBPUSD -9K
DE30 3.6K
GBPAUD -9.6K
USDJPY -570
JP225 -41K
US30 -9.7K
AUDJPY 2.7K
AUDNZD 131
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +599.44 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +417.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -679.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 8
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 8
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
AM-Live2
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
BCS-Real
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 6
AAFX-Real
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 8
542 più
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.91% of days out of 262 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L'abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.