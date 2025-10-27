- Crescita
Trade:
1 560
Profit Trade:
601 (38.52%)
Loss Trade:
959 (61.47%)
Best Trade:
599.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-149.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
20 658.14 USD (7 854 615 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 650.27 USD (5 363 072 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (417.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.18%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.51
Long Trade:
921 (59.04%)
Short Trade:
639 (40.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.32
Profitto previsto:
3.21 USD
Profitto medio:
34.37 USD
Perdita media:
-16.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-679.92 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
10.36%
Previsione annuale:
125.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.64 USD
Massimale:
1 110.86 USD (17.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.49% (752.17 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.36 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|992
|EURUSD
|153
|AUDCAD
|95
|EURJPY
|88
|GBPJPY
|78
|GBPUSD
|58
|DE30
|34
|GBPAUD
|19
|USDJPY
|18
|JP225
|10
|US30
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|-633
|AUDCAD
|-17
|EURJPY
|-115
|GBPJPY
|-232
|GBPUSD
|-184
|DE30
|8
|GBPAUD
|-59
|USDJPY
|125
|JP225
|-28
|US30
|-10
|AUDJPY
|50
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6M
|EURUSD
|-25K
|AUDCAD
|-128
|EURJPY
|-19K
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|-9K
|DE30
|3.6K
|GBPAUD
|-9.6K
|USDJPY
|-570
|JP225
|-41K
|US30
|-9.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|131
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +599.44 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +417.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -679.92 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
AAFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 8
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
167%
0
0
USD
USD
8K
USD
USD
38
100%
1 560
38%
100%
1.31
3.21
USD
USD
18%
1:200