Hani Hamdan

QuantBotUltimate

Hani Hamdan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
46 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1500 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 149%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 664
Gewinntrades:
649 (39.00%)
Verlusttrades:
1 015 (61.00%)
Bester Trade:
599.44 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-234.57 USD
Bruttoprofit:
23 507.44 USD (8 737 958 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19 053.78 USD (6 017 152 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (417.16 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
62.23%
Max deposit load:
11.25%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.27
Long-Positionen:
998 (59.98%)
Short-Positionen:
666 (40.02%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
36.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.77 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-922.52 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-13.86%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
29.64 USD
Maximaler:
1 960.17 USD (21.84%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.42% (1 960.17 USD)
Kapital:
3.01% (250.54 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1066
EURUSD 161
AUDCAD 95
EURJPY 94
GBPJPY 78
GBPUSD 66
DE30 38
USDJPY 19
GBPAUD 19
US30 13
JP225 10
AUDJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.6K
EURUSD -612
AUDCAD -17
EURJPY -145
GBPJPY -232
GBPUSD -160
DE30 6
USDJPY 105
GBPAUD -59
US30 -8
JP225 -28
AUDJPY 50
AUDNZD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8M
EURUSD -25K
AUDCAD -128
EURJPY -20K
GBPJPY -18K
GBPUSD -7.8K
DE30 1.4K
USDJPY -1.1K
GBPAUD -9.6K
US30 -8.2K
JP225 -41K
AUDJPY 2.7K
AUDNZD 131
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +599.44 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -235 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +417.16 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -679.92 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 6
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-Demo
0.00 × 3
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 33
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 5
AM-Live2
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.91% of days out of 262 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.