- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 664
Gewinntrades:
649 (39.00%)
Verlusttrades:
1 015 (61.00%)
Bester Trade:
599.44 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-234.57 USD
Bruttoprofit:
23 507.44 USD (8 737 958 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19 053.78 USD (6 017 152 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (417.16 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 070.19 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
62.23%
Max deposit load:
11.25%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.27
Long-Positionen:
998 (59.98%)
Short-Positionen:
666 (40.02%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
36.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.77 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-679.92 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-922.52 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-13.86%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
29.64 USD
Maximaler:
1 960.17 USD (21.84%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.42% (1 960.17 USD)
Kapital:
3.01% (250.54 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1066
|EURUSD
|161
|AUDCAD
|95
|EURJPY
|94
|GBPJPY
|78
|GBPUSD
|66
|DE30
|38
|USDJPY
|19
|GBPAUD
|19
|US30
|13
|JP225
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|EURUSD
|-612
|AUDCAD
|-17
|EURJPY
|-145
|GBPJPY
|-232
|GBPUSD
|-160
|DE30
|6
|USDJPY
|105
|GBPAUD
|-59
|US30
|-8
|JP225
|-28
|AUDJPY
|50
|AUDNZD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8M
|EURUSD
|-25K
|AUDCAD
|-128
|EURJPY
|-20K
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|-7.8K
|DE30
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPAUD
|-9.6K
|US30
|-8.2K
|JP225
|-41K
|AUDJPY
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|131
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +599.44 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -235 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +417.16 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -679.92 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 6
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-Real30
|0.00 × 1
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 15
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
Quant-Bot is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to deliver consistent, data-driven performance. Since its launch on December 26, 2024, it has achieved an impressive +166.73% total return with a maximum drawdown of -23.77% and a 3-month gain of +16.4%. All trading decisions are made automatically through advanced AI-based workflows, extensive robustness testing, and continuous real-time monitoring — ensuring precision, discipline, and risk-aware growth.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
1500 USD pro Monat
149%
0
0
USD
USD
7.9K
USD
USD
46
100%
1 664
39%
62%
1.23
2.68
USD
USD
21%
1:200