Hua Gao

Wuhujiang

Hua Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
ArenaTrading-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
717
Profit Trades:
425 (59.27%)
Loss Trades:
292 (40.73%)
Best trade:
216.00 USD
Worst trade:
-83.06 USD
Gross Profit:
8 558.26 USD (427 444 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 416.41 USD (322 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (602.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
602.20 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
27.40%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
594 (82.85%)
Short Trades:
123 (17.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
20.14 USD
Average Loss:
-21.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-384.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.00 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
10.89%
Annual Forecast:
132.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
112.75 USD
Maximal:
701.14 USD (10.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.44% (701.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.12% (68.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 717
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 105K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +216.00 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +602.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -384.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ArenaTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

稳健趋势组合策略
No reviews
2025.12.02 18:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 23:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 14:44
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 22:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 22:41
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 17:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.25 14:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.25 14:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.25 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 10:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.25 10:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.25 10:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
