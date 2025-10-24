SignalsSections
Mikhail Shusharin

A MEGA

Mikhail Shusharin
0 reviews
Reliability
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 5%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
195 (76.17%)
Loss Trades:
61 (23.83%)
Best trade:
10 195.55 RUB
Worst trade:
-67 479.52 RUB
Gross Profit:
279 648.54 RUB (27 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312 714.76 RUB (50 117 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (24 090.18 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 090.18 RUB (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
69.78%
Max deposit load:
105.38%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
152 (59.38%)
Short Trades:
104 (40.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-129.16 RUB
Average Profit:
1 434.10 RUB
Average Loss:
-5 126.47 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-9 126.64 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81 816.81 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
5.22%
Annual Forecast:
63.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
92 597.29 RUB
Maximal:
141 157.45 RUB (120.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.04% (141 157.45 RUB)
By Equity:
24.85% (73 037.21 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 133
XAUUSDrfd 65
GBPUSDrfd 18
USDCHFrfd 17
USDJPYrfd 12
USDCADrfd 2
EURJPYrfd 2
GBPNZDrfd 2
AUDUSDrfd 1
EURAUDrfd 1
NZDUSDrfd 1
CHFJPYrfd 1
XAGUSDrfd 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -1.8K
XAUUSDrfd 232
GBPUSDrfd 312
USDCHFrfd 158
USDJPYrfd 144
USDCADrfd 158
EURJPYrfd 5
GBPNZDrfd 100
AUDUSDrfd 34
EURAUDrfd 18
NZDUSDrfd 67
CHFJPYrfd -14
XAGUSDrfd 10
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd -24K
XAUUSDrfd -3.9K
GBPUSDrfd 907
USDCHFrfd 469
USDJPYrfd 1.8K
USDCADrfd 602
EURJPYrfd 47
GBPNZDrfd 670
AUDUSDrfd 111
EURAUDrfd 70
NZDUSDrfd 175
CHFJPYrfd -171
XAGUSDrfd 150
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 195.55 RUB
Worst trade: -67 480 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +24 090.18 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 126.64 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 06:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 12:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 48 days. This comprises 9.25% of days out of the 519 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 12:29
80% of trades performed within 25 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of the 519 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
