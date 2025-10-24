SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Slushie
Andy Chandra

Slushie

Andy Chandra
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 67%
Exness-Real17
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
282 (44.13%)
Loss Trades:
357 (55.87%)
Best trade:
460.86 USD
Worst trade:
-106.44 USD
Gross Profit:
9 901.60 USD (5 776 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 641.53 USD (4 614 317 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (209.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
645.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.80%
Max deposit load:
11.46%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.43
Long Trades:
386 (60.41%)
Short Trades:
253 (39.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
3.54 USD
Average Profit:
35.11 USD
Average Loss:
-21.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-364.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-364.45 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
10.46%
Annual Forecast:
126.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.52 USD
Maximal:
929.51 USD (18.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.31% (929.51 USD)
By Equity:
2.64% (149.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 257
GBPJPY 136
XAUUSD 50
XAGUSD 42
BTCUSD 39
ETHUSD 32
CADJPY 31
AUDJPY 28
EURJPY 11
GBPUSD 7
CHFJPY 4
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 308
GBPJPY -15
XAUUSD 916
XAGUSD 895
BTCUSD 223
ETHUSD 89
CADJPY -18
AUDJPY 19
EURJPY -106
GBPUSD -103
CHFJPY 123
AUDUSD -71
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
GBPJPY 1.8K
XAUUSD 425K
XAGUSD 8.2K
BTCUSD 693K
ETHUSD 21K
CADJPY -606
AUDJPY 223
EURJPY -1.1K
GBPUSD -1.3K
CHFJPY 1.9K
AUDUSD -348
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +460.86 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +209.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -364.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.04 × 559
Exness-Real17
0.44 × 1976
XMTrading-Real 12
0.53 × 73
Exness-Real18
0.80 × 243
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.29 × 7
Exness-Real16
4.03 × 75
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.72 × 144
VTMarkets-Live
7.33 × 9
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
RoboForex-ProCent-5
14.54 × 35
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Risk control is our main priority


for those who wanted to use the same broker as mine, please kindly subscribe through the link below :

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/tmlvumlv


thank you

No reviews
2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 15:11
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 15:11
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 16:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 16:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 15:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 15:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 15:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Slushie
30 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
16
100%
639
44%
98%
1.29
3.54
USD
18%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.