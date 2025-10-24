- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
282 (44.13%)
Loss Trades:
357 (55.87%)
Best trade:
460.86 USD
Worst trade:
-106.44 USD
Gross Profit:
9 901.60 USD (5 776 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 641.53 USD (4 614 317 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (209.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
645.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.80%
Max deposit load:
11.46%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.43
Long Trades:
386 (60.41%)
Short Trades:
253 (39.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
3.54 USD
Average Profit:
35.11 USD
Average Loss:
-21.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-364.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-364.45 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
10.46%
Annual Forecast:
126.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.52 USD
Maximal:
929.51 USD (18.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.31% (929.51 USD)
By Equity:
2.64% (149.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|257
|GBPJPY
|136
|XAUUSD
|50
|XAGUSD
|42
|BTCUSD
|39
|ETHUSD
|32
|CADJPY
|31
|AUDJPY
|28
|EURJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|7
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|308
|GBPJPY
|-15
|XAUUSD
|916
|XAGUSD
|895
|BTCUSD
|223
|ETHUSD
|89
|CADJPY
|-18
|AUDJPY
|19
|EURJPY
|-106
|GBPUSD
|-103
|CHFJPY
|123
|AUDUSD
|-71
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|XAUUSD
|425K
|XAGUSD
|8.2K
|BTCUSD
|693K
|ETHUSD
|21K
|CADJPY
|-606
|AUDJPY
|223
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|-348
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +460.86 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +209.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -364.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.04 × 559
|
Exness-Real17
|0.44 × 1976
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.53 × 73
|
Exness-Real18
|0.80 × 243
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|3.29 × 7
|
Exness-Real16
|4.03 × 75
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.72 × 144
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.33 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|9.02 × 312
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|14.54 × 35
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|22.92 × 307
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|113.84 × 90
Risk control is our main priority
for those who wanted to use the same broker as mine, please kindly subscribe through the link below :
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/tmlvumlv
thank you
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
USD
USD
16
100%
639
44%
98%
1.29
3.54
USD
USD
18%
1:200