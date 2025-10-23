SignalsSections
Quang Duc Nguyen

Gold Vip Duc Nguyen

Quang Duc Nguyen
0 reviews
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -53%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 948
Profit Trades:
6 604 (73.80%)
Loss Trades:
2 344 (26.20%)
Best trade:
3 447.82 USD
Worst trade:
-3 332.00 USD
Gross Profit:
72 576.20 USD (2 923 745 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67 809.56 USD (2 893 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (160.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 881.93 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
47.68%
Max deposit load:
142.24%
Latest trade:
18 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
4 605 (51.46%)
Short Trades:
4 343 (48.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
10.99 USD
Average Loss:
-28.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-24 050.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24 050.20 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-86.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 510.99 USD
Maximal:
24 077.51 USD (49.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.34% (24 050.20 USD)
By Equity:
86.19% (12 449.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 8948
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 4.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P 32K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 447.82 USD
Worst trade: -3 332 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +160.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24 050.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 00:50
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 03:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
