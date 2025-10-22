- Growth
Trades:
12 433
Profit Trades:
7 430 (59.76%)
Loss Trades:
5 003 (40.24%)
Best trade:
19 830.00 USD
Worst trade:
-13 134.29 USD
Gross Profit:
3 201 435.24 USD (1 135 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 041 720.47 USD (1 421 750 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (200 735.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
235 590.08 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
9.73%
Max deposit load:
35.25%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
278
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
4 488 (36.10%)
Short Trades:
7 945 (63.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
93.28 USD
Average Profit:
430.88 USD
Average Loss:
-408.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
797 (-218 024.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218 024.55 USD (797)
Monthly growth:
1.97%
Annual Forecast:
23.93%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.26 USD
Maximal:
223 594.20 USD (10.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.36% (223 594.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.93% (90 068.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pr
|12416
|EURUSD.pr
|8
|EURNOK.pr
|6
|BTCUSD.pr
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pr
|1.2M
|EURUSD.pr
|-555
|EURNOK.pr
|0
|BTCUSD.pr
|-17
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pr
|-282K
|EURUSD.pr
|-1K
|EURNOK.pr
|0
|BTCUSD.pr
|-6.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19 830.00 USD
Worst trade: -13 134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 797
Maximal consecutive profit: +200 735.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -218 024.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TransXMarket-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
info +55(88)997318682
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
129%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2M
USD
USD
50
94%
12 433
59%
10%
1.56
93.28
USD
USD
15%
1:200