Faisal Abdau Haqiqi

Haqiii15

Faisal Abdau Haqiqi
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
497
Profit Trades:
211 (42.45%)
Loss Trades:
286 (57.55%)
Best trade:
199.20 USD
Worst trade:
-211.09 USD
Gross Profit:
20 277.52 USD (798 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 372.32 USD (695 813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 795.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 795.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
83.46%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
315 (63.38%)
Short Trades:
182 (36.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
3.83 USD
Average Profit:
96.10 USD
Average Loss:
-64.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-812.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 656.28 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-21.98%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 269.20 USD
Maximal:
4 246.75 USD (50.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.99% (4 246.75 USD)
By Equity:
6.35% (389.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 471
EURJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
EURJPY 129
GBPJPY -81
USDJPY -3
AUDJPY -92
CADJPY -306
NZDJPY 318
CHFJPY 81
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 99K
EURJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY -1.1K
USDJPY 527
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 3K
CHFJPY 0
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.20 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 795.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -812.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
No reviews
2025.11.15 15:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 07:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 07:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Haqiii15
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
31
0%
497
42%
83%
1.10
3.83
USD
46%
1:50
