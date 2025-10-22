- Growth
Trades:
497
Profit Trades:
211 (42.45%)
Loss Trades:
286 (57.55%)
Best trade:
199.20 USD
Worst trade:
-211.09 USD
Gross Profit:
20 277.52 USD (798 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 372.32 USD (695 813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 795.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 795.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
83.46%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
315 (63.38%)
Short Trades:
182 (36.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
3.83 USD
Average Profit:
96.10 USD
Average Loss:
-64.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-812.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 656.28 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-21.98%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 269.20 USD
Maximal:
4 246.75 USD (50.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.99% (4 246.75 USD)
By Equity:
6.35% (389.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|471
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|129
|GBPJPY
|-81
|USDJPY
|-3
|AUDJPY
|-92
|CADJPY
|-306
|NZDJPY
|318
|CHFJPY
|81
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|99K
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|GBPJPY
|-1.1K
|USDJPY
|527
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|CHFJPY
|0
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +199.20 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 795.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -812.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
