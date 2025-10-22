SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Goldxauussd2025
Nguyen Van Cuong

Goldxauussd2025

Nguyen Van Cuong
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
Exness-Real29
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 427
Profit Trades:
563 (39.45%)
Loss Trades:
864 (60.55%)
Best trade:
123.79 USD
Worst trade:
-212.66 USD
Gross Profit:
10 322.87 USD (7 367 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 306.22 USD (6 805 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (222.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
324.19 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
49.68%
Max deposit load:
24.25%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
346 (24.25%)
Short Trades:
1 081 (75.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
18.34 USD
Average Loss:
-10.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-299.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-800.32 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-33.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.86 USD
Maximal:
1 179.05 USD (40.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.44% (1 179.05 USD)
By Equity:
52.48% (539.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1416
BTCUSD 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 940
BTCUSD 77
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -96K
BTCUSD 659K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +123.79 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.76 × 50
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
5.57 × 30
Exness-Real16
7.71 × 51
Exness-Real29
8.19 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live05
9.52 × 537
Exness-Real4
10.79 × 282
ICMarketsSC-Live31
11.81 × 53
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.38 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 09:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 06:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 00:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 23:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 15:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 13:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:2000
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldxauussd2025
40 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
913
USD
11
0%
1 427
39%
50%
1.10
0.71
USD
76%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.