Trades:
1 427
Profit Trades:
563 (39.45%)
Loss Trades:
864 (60.55%)
Best trade:
123.79 USD
Worst trade:
-212.66 USD
Gross Profit:
10 322.87 USD (7 367 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 306.22 USD (6 805 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (222.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
324.19 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
49.68%
Max deposit load:
24.25%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
346 (24.25%)
Short Trades:
1 081 (75.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
18.34 USD
Average Loss:
-10.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-299.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-800.32 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-33.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.86 USD
Maximal:
1 179.05 USD (40.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.44% (1 179.05 USD)
By Equity:
52.48% (539.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1416
|BTCUSD
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|940
|BTCUSD
|77
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-96K
|BTCUSD
|659K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +123.79 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.76 × 50
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|5.57 × 30
|
Exness-Real16
|7.71 × 51
|
Exness-Real29
|8.19 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|9.52 × 537
|
Exness-Real4
|10.79 × 282
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|11.81 × 53
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.38 × 8
No reviews
