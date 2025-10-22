SignalsSections
Nicholas Danil
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 131%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
177 (47.07%)
Loss Trades:
199 (52.93%)
Best trade:
597.00 USD
Worst trade:
-402.30 USD
Gross Profit:
29 883.83 USD (479 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 330.43 USD (407 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 023.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 023.11 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
80.70%
Max deposit load:
86.60%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.87
Long Trades:
247 (65.69%)
Short Trades:
129 (34.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
12.11 USD
Average Profit:
168.84 USD
Average Loss:
-127.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-315.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 999.90 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-3.84%
Annual Forecast:
-46.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 317.34 USD
Maximal:
5 220.48 USD (48.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.17% (5 220.48 USD)
By Equity:
28.43% (601.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 347
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 6
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
GBPJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
EURJPY 954
USDJPY -11
CHFJPY -115
AUDJPY 62
CADJPY -494
NZDJPY 927
GBPJPY -72
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 66K
EURJPY 4.2K
USDJPY 527
CHFJPY -205
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 3K
GBPJPY -500
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +597.00 USD
Worst trade: -402 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 023.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -315.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
God Bless
No reviews
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 18:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 07:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.83% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 07:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 07:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nicholas Danil
30 USD per month
131%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
24
0%
376
47%
81%
1.17
12.11
USD
70%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.