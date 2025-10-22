- Growth
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
177 (47.07%)
Loss Trades:
199 (52.93%)
Best trade:
597.00 USD
Worst trade:
-402.30 USD
Gross Profit:
29 883.83 USD (479 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 330.43 USD (407 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 023.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 023.11 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
80.70%
Max deposit load:
86.60%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.87
Long Trades:
247 (65.69%)
Short Trades:
129 (34.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
12.11 USD
Average Profit:
168.84 USD
Average Loss:
-127.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-315.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 999.90 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-3.84%
Annual Forecast:
-46.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 317.34 USD
Maximal:
5 220.48 USD (48.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.17% (5 220.48 USD)
By Equity:
28.43% (601.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|347
|EURJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|EURJPY
|954
|USDJPY
|-11
|CHFJPY
|-115
|AUDJPY
|62
|CADJPY
|-494
|NZDJPY
|927
|GBPJPY
|-72
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|66K
|EURJPY
|4.2K
|USDJPY
|527
|CHFJPY
|-205
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|-500
Best trade: +597.00 USD
Worst trade: -402 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 023.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -315.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
God Bless
