Trades:
1 680
Profit Trades:
1 528 (90.95%)
Loss Trades:
152 (9.05%)
Best trade:
6 694.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10 929.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 812 825.15 USD (1 795 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-490 101.45 USD (416 813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
219 (362 284.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
405 381.00 USD (210)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
60.20%
Max deposit load:
30.50%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.60
Long Trades:
799 (47.56%)
Short Trades:
881 (52.44%)
Profit Factor:
3.70
Expected Payoff:
787.34 USD
Average Profit:
1 186.40 USD
Average Loss:
-3 224.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-119 253.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-198 873.00 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
78.53%
Annual Forecast:
952.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.00 USD
Maximal:
200 493.00 USD (20.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.57% (200 493.00 USD)
By Equity:
60.57% (576 751.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.dmb
|1617
|GBPUSD.dmb
|52
|USDCHF.dmb
|5
|EURUSD.dmb
|5
|XAGUSD.dmb
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.dmb
|1.3M
|GBPUSD.dmb
|12K
|USDCHF.dmb
|162
|EURUSD.dmb
|1.6K
|XAGUSD.dmb
|3.0K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.dmb
|1.4M
|GBPUSD.dmb
|13K
|USDCHF.dmb
|320
|EURUSD.dmb
|1.7K
|XAGUSD.dmb
|591
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 694.00 USD
Worst trade: -10 929 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 210
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +362 284.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119 253.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
