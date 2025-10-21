SignalsSections
Konstantin Kulikov

GridMartin Conqueror

Konstantin Kulikov
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 56%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
188 (94.94%)
Loss Trades:
10 (5.05%)
Best trade:
11.76 USD
Worst trade:
-6.76 USD
Gross Profit:
97.89 USD (9 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.21 USD (3 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (15.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.64 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
42.26%
Max deposit load:
51.80%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
148 (74.75%)
Short Trades:
50 (25.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
0.52 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
9.33 USD (6.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.80% (9.34 USD)
By Equity:
65.59% (81.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD+ 27
EURUSD+ 26
USDJPY+ 24
GBPCAD+ 13
NZDUSD+ 12
CADCHF+ 10
GBPCHF+ 10
EURJPY+ 9
GBPJPY+ 8
NZDCHF+ 8
USDCHF+ 8
EURGBP+ 8
EURCHF+ 6
AUDCHF+ 6
AUDJPY+ 6
USDSGD+ 5
CADJPY+ 5
EURAUD+ 4
AUDCAD+ 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD+ 5
EURUSD+ 5
USDJPY+ 4
GBPCAD+ 5
NZDUSD+ 3
CADCHF+ 2
GBPCHF+ 3
EURJPY+ 3
GBPJPY+ 5
NZDCHF+ 3
USDCHF+ 2
EURGBP+ 4
EURCHF+ 2
AUDCHF+ 2
AUDJPY+ 2
USDSGD+ 2
CADJPY+ 2
EURAUD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD+ 931
EURUSD+ 375
USDJPY+ 237
GBPCAD+ 559
NZDUSD+ 221
CADCHF+ 198
GBPCHF+ 30
EURJPY+ 23
GBPJPY+ 825
NZDCHF+ 280
USDCHF+ 61
EURGBP+ -28
EURCHF+ 186
AUDCHF+ 195
AUDJPY+ 421
USDSGD+ 234
CADJPY+ 320
EURAUD+ 86
AUDCAD+ 66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.76 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GridMartin Conqueror EA

version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64329

version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32758

No reviews
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 05:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 23:03
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 10:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 07:11
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 13:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 00:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 13:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 13:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
