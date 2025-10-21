- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
188 (94.94%)
Loss Trades:
10 (5.05%)
Best trade:
11.76 USD
Worst trade:
-6.76 USD
Gross Profit:
97.89 USD (9 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.21 USD (3 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (15.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.64 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
42.26%
Max deposit load:
51.80%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
148 (74.75%)
Short Trades:
50 (25.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
0.52 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
9.33 USD (6.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.80% (9.34 USD)
By Equity:
65.59% (81.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD+
|27
|EURUSD+
|26
|USDJPY+
|24
|GBPCAD+
|13
|NZDUSD+
|12
|CADCHF+
|10
|GBPCHF+
|10
|EURJPY+
|9
|GBPJPY+
|8
|NZDCHF+
|8
|USDCHF+
|8
|EURGBP+
|8
|EURCHF+
|6
|AUDCHF+
|6
|AUDJPY+
|6
|USDSGD+
|5
|CADJPY+
|5
|EURAUD+
|4
|AUDCAD+
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD+
|5
|EURUSD+
|5
|USDJPY+
|4
|GBPCAD+
|5
|NZDUSD+
|3
|CADCHF+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|3
|EURJPY+
|3
|GBPJPY+
|5
|NZDCHF+
|3
|USDCHF+
|2
|EURGBP+
|4
|EURCHF+
|2
|AUDCHF+
|2
|AUDJPY+
|2
|USDSGD+
|2
|CADJPY+
|2
|EURAUD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD+
|931
|EURUSD+
|375
|USDJPY+
|237
|GBPCAD+
|559
|NZDUSD+
|221
|CADCHF+
|198
|GBPCHF+
|30
|EURJPY+
|23
|GBPJPY+
|825
|NZDCHF+
|280
|USDCHF+
|61
|EURGBP+
|-28
|EURCHF+
|186
|AUDCHF+
|195
|AUDJPY+
|421
|USDSGD+
|234
|CADJPY+
|320
|EURAUD+
|86
|AUDCAD+
|66
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.76 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
GridMartin Conqueror EA
version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64329
version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32758
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
156
USD
USD
10
100%
198
94%
42%
2.31
0.28
USD
USD
66%
1:500