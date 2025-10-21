SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pro Adr
Adrian

Pro Adr

Adrian
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 124%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
760
Profit Trades:
355 (46.71%)
Loss Trades:
405 (53.29%)
Best trade:
1 686.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 744.72 USD
Gross Profit:
297 992.45 USD (1 320 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-248 060.49 USD (997 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (13 216.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 216.11 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
92.66%
Max deposit load:
8.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
503 (66.18%)
Short Trades:
257 (33.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
65.70 USD
Average Profit:
839.42 USD
Average Loss:
-612.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-16 225.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 225.78 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
0.34%
Annual Forecast:
4.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16 915.67 USD
Maximal:
44 186.40 USD (35.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.19% (34 928.16 USD)
By Equity:
4.07% (3 405.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 690
GBPJPY 20
EURJPY 15
CHFJPY 14
AUDJPY 9
USDJPY 6
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 50K
GBPJPY -60
EURJPY 43
CHFJPY 325
AUDJPY -269
USDJPY -25
CADJPY -354
NZDJPY 513
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 318K
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURJPY 1.5K
CHFJPY 820
AUDJPY -924
USDJPY 527
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 2.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 686.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 745 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 216.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16 225.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
No reviews
2025.11.16 16:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.84% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 10:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
