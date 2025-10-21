- Growth
Trades:
760
Profit Trades:
355 (46.71%)
Loss Trades:
405 (53.29%)
Best trade:
1 686.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 744.72 USD
Gross Profit:
297 992.45 USD (1 320 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-248 060.49 USD (997 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (13 216.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 216.11 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
92.66%
Max deposit load:
8.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
503 (66.18%)
Short Trades:
257 (33.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
65.70 USD
Average Profit:
839.42 USD
Average Loss:
-612.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-16 225.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 225.78 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
0.34%
Annual Forecast:
4.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16 915.67 USD
Maximal:
44 186.40 USD (35.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.19% (34 928.16 USD)
By Equity:
4.07% (3 405.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|690
|GBPJPY
|20
|EURJPY
|15
|CHFJPY
|14
|AUDJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|50K
|GBPJPY
|-60
|EURJPY
|43
|CHFJPY
|325
|AUDJPY
|-269
|USDJPY
|-25
|CADJPY
|-354
|NZDJPY
|513
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|318K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|820
|AUDJPY
|-924
|USDJPY
|527
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|2.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 686.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 745 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 216.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16 225.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
