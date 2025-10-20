- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
738
Profit Trades:
384 (52.03%)
Loss Trades:
354 (47.97%)
Best trade:
43.89 USD
Worst trade:
-24.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 673.32 USD (155 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 682.45 USD (154 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.13 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
8.62%
Max deposit load:
78.11%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
395 (53.52%)
Short Trades:
343 (46.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
4.36 USD
Average Loss:
-4.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-24.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.60 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-18.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.70 USD
Maximal:
184.36 USD (54.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.34% (184.36 USD)
By Equity:
21.19% (33.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|576
|EURUSD
|162
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|36
|EURUSD
|-45
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3K
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.89 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.74 × 163
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1490
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
