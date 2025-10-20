SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Gass
Arisandi Saputra

XAU Gass

Arisandi Saputra
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -25%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
738
Profit Trades:
384 (52.03%)
Loss Trades:
354 (47.97%)
Best trade:
43.89 USD
Worst trade:
-24.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 673.32 USD (155 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 682.45 USD (154 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.13 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
8.62%
Max deposit load:
78.11%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
395 (53.52%)
Short Trades:
343 (46.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
4.36 USD
Average Loss:
-4.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-24.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.60 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-18.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.70 USD
Maximal:
184.36 USD (54.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.34% (184.36 USD)
By Equity:
21.19% (33.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 576
EURUSD 162
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36
EURUSD -45
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
EURUSD -2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.89 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 163
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
52 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 04:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 11:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 06:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 14:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 00:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 11:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.86% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU Gass
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
114
USD
21
0%
738
52%
9%
0.99
-0.01
USD
60%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.