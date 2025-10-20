SignalsSections
Bernardus Rano Laksono

NAKLEST

Bernardus Rano Laksono
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -10%
Monex-Server5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
22 (39.28%)
Loss Trades:
34 (60.71%)
Best trade:
133.60 USD
Worst trade:
-109.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 518.04 USD (35 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 610.17 USD (39 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (328.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
4.50%
Max deposit load:
20.08%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
27 (48.21%)
Short Trades:
29 (51.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.65 USD
Average Profit:
69.00 USD
Average Loss:
-47.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-200.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
333.71 USD
Maximal:
350.17 USD (24.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.85% (341.66 USD)
By Equity:
2.82% (69.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 52
GBPUSDb 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb -142
GBPUSDb 50
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -5.4K
GBPUSDb 720
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +133.60 USD
Worst trade: -109 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +328.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.76 USD

I love Monday.
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.