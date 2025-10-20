- Growth
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
22 (39.28%)
Loss Trades:
34 (60.71%)
Best trade:
133.60 USD
Worst trade:
-109.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 518.04 USD (35 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 610.17 USD (39 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (328.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
4.50%
Max deposit load:
20.08%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
27 (48.21%)
Short Trades:
29 (51.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.65 USD
Average Profit:
69.00 USD
Average Loss:
-47.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-200.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
333.71 USD
Maximal:
350.17 USD (24.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.85% (341.66 USD)
By Equity:
2.82% (69.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|52
|GBPUSDb
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|-142
|GBPUSDb
|50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|-5.4K
|GBPUSDb
|720
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Best trade: +133.60 USD
Worst trade: -109 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +328.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.76 USD
I love Monday.
30 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
24
0%
56
39%
5%
0.94
-1.65
USD
USD
19%
1:100