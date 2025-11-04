SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Rianto Tamtomohadi
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Rianto Tamtomohadi

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
1 review
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
330
Profit Trades:
330 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
50.52 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 534.74 USD (553 285 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
330 (5 534.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 534.74 USD (330)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.62
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.03%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
61460.00
Long Trades:
330 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1657.11
Expected Payoff:
16.77 USD
Average Profit:
16.77 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
12.56%
Annual Forecast:
152.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.07 USD)
By Equity:
34.09% (3 776.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 330
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 553K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.52 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 330
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 534.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
22.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Do not follow this signal.
This is my customer's account.

If you want me to trade directly on your account like this
Please contact me via WhatsApp below
https://wa.me/6285156637515
Average rating:
Riaan van
92
Riaan van 2025.11.04 00:45 
 

I had a bad experience with this signal. It blew my account within 1 day. I lost over $150.

2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 12:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.25 17:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 16:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 05:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.17 05:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 05:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rianto Tamtomohadi
70 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
17
100%
330
100%
100%
1657.10
16.77
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.