Trades:
330
Profit Trades:
330 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
50.52 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 534.74 USD (553 285 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
330 (5 534.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 534.74 USD (330)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.62
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.03%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
61460.00
Long Trades:
330 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1657.11
Expected Payoff:
16.77 USD
Average Profit:
16.77 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
12.56%
Annual Forecast:
152.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.07 USD)
By Equity:
34.09% (3 776.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|330
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|553K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.52 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 330
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 534.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Do not follow this signal.
This is my customer's account.
If you want me to trade directly on your account like this
Please contact me via WhatsApp below
https://wa.me/6285156637515
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
70 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
USD
9.5K
USD
USD
17
100%
330
100%
100%
1657.10
16.77
USD
USD
34%
1:500
I had a bad experience with this signal. It blew my account within 1 day. I lost over $150.