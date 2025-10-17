SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Century 2
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century 2

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 362%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
386
Profit Trades:
181 (46.89%)
Loss Trades:
205 (53.11%)
Best trade:
593.48 USD
Worst trade:
-600.84 USD
Gross Profit:
33 152.16 USD (591 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 796.43 USD (454 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (4 130.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 130.23 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
85.09%
Max deposit load:
33.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
258 (66.84%)
Short Trades:
128 (33.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
16.47 USD
Average Profit:
183.16 USD
Average Loss:
-130.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 154.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 283.78 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-28.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.66 USD
Maximal:
5 217.19 USD (38.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.35% (5 217.19 USD)
By Equity:
13.02% (601.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 325
EURJPY 10
GBPUSD 9
USDJPY 8
GBPJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
CHFJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
CADJPY 4
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.7K
EURJPY 158
GBPUSD 149
USDJPY 98
GBPJPY 7
AUDJPY 212
CHFJPY 42
NZDJPY 231
CADJPY -101
USDCHF -82
EURNZD -48
USDCAD 22
NZDUSD -26
AUDUSD -26
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 125K
EURJPY 3.8K
GBPUSD 2.6K
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPJPY -75
AUDJPY 2.5K
CHFJPY 0
NZDJPY 3.5K
CADJPY 0
USDCHF -750
EURNZD -1K
USDCAD 501
NZDUSD -300
AUDUSD -300
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +593.48 USD
Worst trade: -601 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 130.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 154.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
313 more...
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.13% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
