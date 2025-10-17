- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
386
Profit Trades:
181 (46.89%)
Loss Trades:
205 (53.11%)
Best trade:
593.48 USD
Worst trade:
-600.84 USD
Gross Profit:
33 152.16 USD (591 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 796.43 USD (454 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (4 130.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 130.23 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
85.09%
Max deposit load:
33.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
258 (66.84%)
Short Trades:
128 (33.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
16.47 USD
Average Profit:
183.16 USD
Average Loss:
-130.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 154.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 283.78 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-28.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.66 USD
Maximal:
5 217.19 USD (38.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.35% (5 217.19 USD)
By Equity:
13.02% (601.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|325
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|EURJPY
|158
|GBPUSD
|149
|USDJPY
|98
|GBPJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|212
|CHFJPY
|42
|NZDJPY
|231
|CADJPY
|-101
|USDCHF
|-82
|EURNZD
|-48
|USDCAD
|22
|NZDUSD
|-26
|AUDUSD
|-26
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|125K
|EURJPY
|3.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPJPY
|-75
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|CHFJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|CADJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|-750
|EURNZD
|-1K
|USDCAD
|501
|NZDUSD
|-300
|AUDUSD
|-300
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +593.48 USD
Worst trade: -601 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 130.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 154.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 13
